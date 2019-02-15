Three Highland High School freshman win video contest, head to nationals

Three Highland High School freshman are set to head to regionals after winning the Lights, Camera, Save! contest.
First National Bank recently announced the students as the Central and Southern Illinois-regional winners of the American Bankers’ Association, Lights, Camera, Save! Contest.
First National Bank offered the regional competition as part of the American Bankers’ Association’s national competition and represents Central & Southern Illinois.
Lights, Camera, Save! is a video contest that engages teens in educating themselves and their peers about the value of saving and using money wisely. Each fall, students enter the contest by submitting videos to local participating banks. These banks then choose a local winning video and submit it for judging at the national level.
Cameron Schultz, Colton Cissell and Daniel Williams are members of the Tech Club at Highland High School in Highland, IL. All three of the students are freshmen and really enjoy being creative and using media to tell stories and educate others.
The club is led by teacher Chris Durbin, who enthusiastically teaches technology, engineering and media. He likes to include economic lessons in his curriculum, giving the students real life examples to understand the true costs of producing their projects. The students also work on projects such as televising high school sporting events and activities, which allow them to earn money to improve their equipment and resources.
The video highlights why it is important to save and the benefits of using a bank for financial transactions. Their winning video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/UHFOEa-hG1E. Each teen will receive $50, splitting the $150 prize.
Their winning video will now advance to the national competition. First place at the national level pays a cash prize of $5,000.
To learn more about this competition, go to: www.lightscamerasave.com.
Pictured in the photo: Chris Durbin, Teacher and Tech Club Sponsor, Dr. Chris Becker, Principal, Cameron Schultz, Colton Cissell, Daniel Williams, and Connie Unruh, Financial Literacy Coordinator for First National Bank.
