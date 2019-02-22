HNL 022719 Around Town

Noon Wednesday, Feb. 27, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Highland News Leader Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.
Wednesday, Feb. 27:
▪ ‘Cram the Cars’ Food Drive — Through Feb. 28. HSHS Home Care and Hospice Southern Illinois teams up with several community organizations to “Cram the Car” with non-perishable food items for the Highland Area Christian Service Ministry. Items can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following Highland locations: Steve Schmitt Inc. GMC, Buick and Chevrolet, 12631 IL-143; Tri Ford Inc., 12610 IL 143; Faith Countryside Homes, 100 Faith Drive; Highland Health Care Center, 1450 26th St.; San Gabriel Memory Care, 2509 Frank Watson Parkway. 217-994-3919 or 217-994-4072.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
▪ Kindergarten Call-in Registration Week — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through March 1. Students turning 5 on or before Sept. 1, 2019, are eligible to enroll in kindergarten for fall 2019. For Highland Primary, call 618-654-2107. For Alhambra Primary (if you live north of Interstate 70), call 618-488-2200. Family will need to provide certified copy of birth certificate and proof of residency by visitation date: May 3.
Thursday, Feb. 28:
▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
▪ Organ/Tissue Donor Program — 6 to 7 p.m. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. A representative from the Organ/Tissue Donor Program, Life Goes On, will be present for those who wish to be added to the registry. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ Skate Night at the Weinheimer — 6 to 7:30 p.m. for up to second grade (adult present) and 7:30 to 9 p.m. for third to fifth grade. Weinheimer Community Center, 1100 Main St., Highland. Bring your own roller skates for a fun night of games. Cost: $2 per skater; cash only.
▪ Book Club at the Library — 6:30 to 8 p.m. Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library, 1001 9th St., Highland. Group to discuss “Varina” by Charles Frazier. New members always welcome. facebook.com/events/376081219807904
▪ Highland Garden Club — 7 p.m. Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Program: Ball Seed Company’s New Annuals and Perennials by Derek Schrof. Guests are welcome.
▪ Art of Soul 2019 — 7 to 9 p.m. Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2520 Poplar St., Highland. A workshop of artistic fun for ages 14 to 103. Presented by Highland Arts Council. facebook.com/events/922295241494473
▪ The Golden Dragon Acrobats — 7:30 p.m. Kaskaskia College, Jane Knight Auditorium, 27210 College Road, Centralia. The world’s leading Chinese acrobatic troupe represents the best of a time-honored tradition more than 25 centuries old. Award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes and more. 618-545-3223 or kaskaskia.edu/kcffa for ticket information.
▪ Thursday, Feb. 28 and Friday, March 1:
Madison County Fair Association Garage Sale — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday. Madison County Fair Association Expo Hall, 2025 Park Hill Drive, Highland. Crafts, antiques, jewelry, clothing, kitchen items, decor and more. Limited food available for purchase. Free admission.
Friday, March 1:
▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main, Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during library hours or on day of sale.
▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ Friends+Wine+Food=FUN at Poppy’s — 4 to 7 p.m. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Wine tasting and appetizers. Cost: $10. No reservations needed. 618-654-6465.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Colton Dixon Concert — 7 p.m. Mosaic Church, 1317 Pestalozzi St., Highland. Tickets start at $13. Tickets can be purchased at itickets.com
▪ ‘Dr. Keeling’s Curve’ — 7:30 p.m. Dunham Hall Theater, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 50 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville. Mike Farrell, who starred in “M*A*S*H” and “Providence,” stars as Dr. Charles Keeling, the man who created the Keeling Curve, the chart that illustrates the rise in atmospheric carbon dioxide levels from 1958 to present. Tickets start at $35. For tickets: 866-698-4263 or artsandissues.com
Saturday, March 2:
▪ Free Tax Preparation for Local Residents — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through March 16. Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas, Edwardsville. Available for families with household income of $55,000 or less in 2018. 211helps.org
▪ Highland Moose Lodge Clothing Drive — 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Langhauser Sheet Metal, 120 Mater Drive, Highland. Clothing may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
▪ Free Tax Preparation for Local Residents — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 6. Six Mile Regional Library, 2001 Delmar Ave., Niedringhaus Building, Granite City. Available for families with household income of $55,000 or less in 2018. 211helps.org
▪ Free Tax Preparation for Local Residents — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 13. Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Available for families with household income of $55,000 or less in 2018. 211helps.org
▪ Highland Machine and Heartland Community Chorus 2nd Annual St. Paddy’s Party — 5:30 to 9 p.m. Lindendale Park Ballroom, Park Hill Drive, Highland. Tickets $25, includes appetizers from Urban Farmhouse, music by the Irish Aires, dancing, raffle and Fund the Need fundraiser. For tickets, see any Chorus member. For reservations: heartlandcommunitychorus.org
▪ Edwardsville Art Center ART ALIVE! Event — 6 to 9 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Mix and mingle with several professional artists and learn about their creative process as the artists finish their artwork live. Tickets $50 per person and can be purchased online at edwardsvilleartscenter.com/events
▪ Friends of Valley View Cemetery Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Tri-Township Park Community Center, 410 Wickcliffe St., Troy. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Soda and popcorn provided. May bring snacks and beverages. Prizes, 50/50, head and tails game. Cost: $20 per person. Maximum of 10 per table. Only 15 tables available. For reservations, 618-980-9095 or friendsofvalleyviewcemetery@gmail.com
Sunday, March 3:
▪ American Legion Post 439 Breakfast — 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion, Lee Iten Post 439, 1130 New Trenton Road, Highland. Scrambled eggs, biscuits, bulk pork sausage gravy, fruit, pancakes, Korte’s breakfast sausage and drinks. Cost: $8 adults, $4 children ages 4 to 10, under 4 eat free.
▪ 65th Annual Old Swiss Sausage Supper — 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wildi Masonic Lodge, 721 9th St., Highland. All-you-can-eat sausage, sauerkraut, green beans, potatoes and gravy, desserts, coffee, milk, tea. Pork loin until it’s gone. Bulk sausage orders accepted day of event. Cost: $10 adults, $5 kids ages 6 to 12, kids under 5 eat free. 618-654-8000 or facebook.com/events/259612811625651
▪ 2019 Spring Health Fair Pre-Registration — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. St. Joseph’s Hospital, main lobby, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. The first of seven registration events for the April 23 health fair. stjosephshighland.org/fair
Monday, March 4:
▪ JOY Singers Rehearsal —12 p.m. First Baptist Church, 2709 Poplar St., Highland. Kicking off the spring concert season with a noon luncheon. Practice starts 1:30 p.m. Rehearsals 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through April 1. 618-654-4145.
Tuesday, March 5:
▪ Grief Support Group — 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through April 9. St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Francis Conference Room, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Eight-week support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. To learn more or to register, 618-651-2980 or jean.korte@hshs.org
▪ International Women’s Organization — 6:30 p.m. Eden Village, Community Room, 200 S. Station Road, Glen Carbon. Program Speaker: Marla Schrader. Topic: Bethlehem 2019: Daily Life for Children and Families in the Middle East. Please bring two items for the IWO silent auction. Refreshments served. All are welcome. 618-406-0259, 618-830-5804, 312-399-0694 or 618-931-0041.
Wednesday, March 6:
▪ 2019 Spring Health Fair Pre-Registration — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. St. Joseph’s Hospital, main lobby, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Registration event for the April 23 health fair. stjosephshighland.org/fair
Friday, March 8:
▪ Metro East Humane Society Rock & Roll Bingo — 7 p.m. Collinsville VFW, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Doors open 6 p.m. “Name That Tune” meets bingo. Players test knowledge of music trivia after a short clip and must get a bingo to win. Cash bar, silent auction, 50/50 and other raffles, and more. Cost: $20 in advance or $25 at the door. mehs.org/events/rock-roll-bingo
Saturday, March 9:
▪ Edwardsville FFA Alumni Dinner & Auction — 6 p.m. Edwardsville Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Live auction, silent auction, raffles. Cost: $25 per adult, $12.50 for children ages 5 to 12. To order tickets: 648-656-7100, ext. 20680 or jjenkins@ecusd7.org
Tuesday, March 12:
▪ Ballroom Dancing Class — 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through April 2. Kaskaskia College Crisp Technology Center, 2005 E. McCord St., Centralia. Registration fee $20. Pre-registration required. Space is limited. Registration number LLI-7707-CR01E. 618-545-3255.
Tuesday, March 12 & Wednesday, March 13:
▪ AARP Driver Safety Course — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Kaskaskia College Crisp Technology Center, 2005 E. McCord St., Centralia. Cost: $25 for AARP members, $20 for non-members. Pre-registration required. Space is limited. Registration number LLI 7608 CR01D. 618-545-3255.
Saturday, March 16:
▪ KSHE presents YESSONGS: A Tribute to YES — 8 p.m. Wildey Theater, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Doors open 6:30 p.m. $20 limited seating. facebook.com/YESSONGSstl
Saturday, March 23:
▪ Bowl for Kids’ Sake — 2 to 4 p.m. Bowl Haven Lanes, 3003 Washington Ave., Alton. Sign up now to help raise money for kids in Clinton, Monroe, Madison and St. Clair counties. Participants will enjoy two free hours of bowling with friends and co-workers. Free pizza, free shoe rental, prizes. Individuals must raise a minimum of $100 in pledges. bbbsil.org/bfks
Comments