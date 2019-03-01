Noon Wednesday, March 6, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Wednesday, March 6:
▪ 2019 Spring Health Fair Pre-Registration — 1 to 8 p.m. St. Joseph’s Hospital, main lobby, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Registration event for the April 23 health fair. stjosephshighland.org/fair
Thursday, March 7:
▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
Thursday, March 7 through Sunday, March 10:
▪ HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary 17th Annual Used Book Fair and Bake Sale — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday. Breese American Legion, 575 N. Main St., Breese. Admission: Thursday only - $6 from 10 to 11 a.m. and $3 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Half-price items after 3 p.m. Friday and all day Saturday. $3 per bag until 10:30 a.m. Sunday, then everything free until closing. 618-526-5351.
Friday, March 8:
▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ Friends+Wine+Food=FUN at Poppy’s — 4 to 7 p.m. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Wine tasting and appetizers. Cost: $10. No reservations needed. 618-654-6465.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Metro East Humane Society Rock & Roll Bingo — 7 p.m. Collinsville VFW, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Doors open 6 p.m. “Name That Tune” meets bingo. Players test knowledge of music trivia after a short clip and must get a bingo to win. Cash bar, silent auction, 50/50 and other raffles, and more. Cost: $20 in advance or $25 at the door. mehs.org/events/rock-roll-bingo
Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9:
▪ Greenville High School presents Disney’s ‘Newsies’ — 7 p.m. Greenville High School Auditorium, 1000 E. State Route 140, Greenville. Tickets: $9, $6 for students ages 12 and under. Tickets $1 more at the door. Tickets available at the high school office or at Watson’s Drug Store, 214 W. Main St., Greenville.
Saturday, March 9:
▪ Free Tax Preparation for Local Residents — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through March 16. Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas, Edwardsville. Available for families with household income of $55,000 or less in 2018. 211helps.org
▪ Free Tax Preparation for Local Residents — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 6. Six Mile Regional Library, 2001 Delmar Ave., Niedringhaus Building, Granite City. Available for families with household income of $55,000 or less in 2018. 211helps.org
▪ Free Tax Preparation for Local Residents — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 13. Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Available for families with household income of $55,000 or less in 2018. 211helps.org
▪ Edwardsville FFA Alumni Dinner & Auction — 6 p.m. Edwardsville Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Live auction, silent auction, raffles. Cost: $25 per adult, $12.50 for children ages 5 to 12. To order tickets: 648-656-7100, ext. 20680 or jjenkins@ecusd7.org
Sunday, March 10:
▪ Friedens Annual Sausage Dinner — 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friedens United Church of Christ, 207 E. Center, Troy. All-you-can-eat grilled pork sausage, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, sauerkraut, applesauce, dessert, beverage. Cost: $10 adults, $5 children ages 5-10, 4 and under eat free. Dine in or carry out. Curbside carryout is $10 and can be ordered by calling 618-667-6535.
Monday, March 11:
▪ JOY Singers Rehearsal — 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through April 1. First Baptist Church, 2709 Poplar St., Highland. 618-654-4145.
▪ Marine Historical Society — 7 p.m. Marine Township Senior Citizen Building, 101 W. Silver St., Marine. Presentation by Barb Rakers on what ancestors went through in early days to get through a normal day. Open to the public.
▪ Meet the Candidate - City Council Forum — 7 to 8:30 p.m. Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2520 Poplar St., Highland. Opportunity for voters to become informed before the April City Council election. All candidates have been invited. facebook.com/events/631939673905540
Tuesday, March 12:
▪ 2019 Spring Health Fair Pre-Registration — 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. Joseph’s Hospital, main lobby, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Registration event for the April 23 health fair. stjosephshighland.org/fair
▪ ‘New to You’ Sale — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Frisse Conference Room, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Gently used purses (some designer brands), jewelry, scarves, gloves, hats, other women’s items.
▪ Madison County Retired Teachers Unit 2 — 11 a.m. St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 10 N. Center St., East Alton. 10:30 a.m. Registration. Lunch at noon. Cost for lunch $14, payable at registration. Reservations: 618-656-8655.
▪ Ballroom Dancing Class — 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through April 2. Kaskaskia College Crisp Technology Center, 2005 E. McCord St., Centralia. Registration fee $20. Pre-registration required. Space is limited. Registration number LLI-7707-CR01E. 618-545-3255.
▪ Grief Support Group — 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through April 9. St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Francis Conference Room, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Eight-week support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. To learn more or to register, 618-651-2980 or jean.korte@hshs.org
▪ Edwardsville Ward 5 Aldermanic Forum — 7 p.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville. Event to introduce two candidates for Ward 5 Alderman. Each will answer a number of questions prepared by a committee followed by audience questions. 618-656-1294.
▪ Art of Soul 2019 — 7 to 9 p.m. Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2520 Poplar St., Highland. A workshop of artistic fun for ages 14 to 103. Presented by Highland Arts Council. facebook.com/events/922295241494473
Tuesday, March 12 & Wednesday, March 13:
▪ AARP Driver Safety Course — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Kaskaskia College Crisp Technology Center, 2005 E. McCord St., Centralia. Cost: $25 for AARP members, $20 for non-members. Pre-registration required. Space is limited. Registration number LLI 7608 CR01D. 618-545-3255.
Thursday, March 14:
▪ Madison County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Edwardsville Public Library Community Meeting Room, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville. Presentation: Ancient Indian Culture and Artifacts by Cherie Kuhn. Guests always welcome.
Friday, March 15:
▪ HSHS Holy Family Hospital Health Fair — 7:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Christian Church, 1100 Killarney Drive, Greenville. Many vendor booths and screenings available. Pre-registration through March 12 at hshsholyfamily.org/healthfair. 618-690-3599.
Saturday, March 16:
▪ KSHE presents YESSONGS: A Tribute to YES — 8 p.m. Wildey Theater, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Doors open 6:30 p.m. $20 limited seating. facebook.com/YESSONGSstl
Thursday, March, 21:
▪ KC Cosmetology Program High School Visit Day — 1 to 4 p.m. Kaskaskia College, 272 College Road, Centralia. Day dedicated to high school juniors and seniors considering a career in cosmetology. Includes information about job availability within the industry, specialty training and community college certification. Free event with limited seating. Parents welcome. For more information, 618-545-3306. To reserve a spot, email the student’s name to kmaline@kaskaskia.edu by March 14.
Friday, March 22:
▪ Grow Native! Workshop Native by Design: Layered Landscapes — 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Lewis & Clark Community College, NO Nelson Campus, LeClaire Room, 600 Troy Road, Edwardsville. Event features landscape architect Thomas Rainer. Learn first-hand about creating biodiverse landscapes and understanding soil health. Register by March 11. grownative.org
Saturday, March 23:
▪ Bowl for Kids’ Sake — 2 to 4 p.m. Bowl Haven Lanes, 3003 Washington Ave., Alton. Sign up now to help raise money for kids in Clinton, Monroe, Madison and St. Clair counties. Participants will enjoy two free hours of bowling with friends and co-workers. Free pizza, free shoe rental, prizes. Individuals must raise a minimum of $100 in pledges. bbbsil.org/bfks
