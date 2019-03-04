Highland school board approves 2019-2020 academic calendar

The Highland CUSD 5 school board approved next year’s preliminary school year calendar, reflecting the new state minimum requirement for school days.
The first day of school for Highland will be Wednesday, Aug. 14, and the last day of school will be Thursday, May 28.
The state is requiring schools to be in session for a minimum of 176 days. But there will be no minimum amount of time students need to be in class like there used to be.
That’s due to Illinois’ public school funding overhaul that now bases state dollars on student enrollment rather than attendance.
Individual school districts will get to decide what a school day means for their students. According to the Illinois State Board of Education, that may include online classes, internships or independent research projects.
The 2019-2020 school calendar includes two days of parent teacher conferences and four teacher institutes days. However, Superintendent Mike Sutton said he anticipates legislative changes are coming.
The board approved the calendar, which could be changed based off the legislature and after would be sent to the state for approval.
Minor changes’ to the district’s flexible benefit plan and approval of student insurance for the school year were also approved, along with several change of assignments for the current year and next school year, resignations and new appointments.
