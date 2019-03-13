Highland boys tennis team to rely on experience, youth in 2019

The Highland boys tennis team will feature a mix of experience and youth this spring.
Highland returns six players from its 2018 squad, which will give the Bulldogs some experience.
Top returners include senior Dylan Bargetzi, sophomore Sutherland Allen, and junior Connor Barton.
“Those three are likely going to be our top players and are going to head the top of our lineup this year,” Highland coach Matt Pellock said.
According to Pellock, that group will be where the Bulldogs can compete and score well in matches.
“Our top of half is going to be our strength,” Pellock said.
Another returner expected to help is sophomore Tyler Hunter.
Meanwhile, Pellock will rely on six freshmen to help fill in the lower flights and with doubles play.
The freshmen have participated in the summer program the past two years and are primed to make an impact.
“They kind of all know what they’re doing and it will be fun to see what they do as we begin to play some meaningful matches for the first time,” Pellock said. “We’ll be counting on those guys to fill in some tournament spots.”
One freshman who could help immediately is Alex Roach. Roach, whose older brother Andrew graduated last year, is expected to provide some quality help.
Depth will be a concern for the Bulldogs early, which may cause turbulence in the win-loss column. However, Pellock hopes that will shake out over the first few weeks of the season.
Highland opens the season Saturday at Triad High School with the Triad Duals Tournament.
