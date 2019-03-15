Noon Wednesday, March 20, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Wednesday, March 20:
▪ Easter Basket Drive — Through April 8. First Mid Bank & Trust is collecting filled Easter baskets for less fortunate children in the area. Empty baskets can be picked up at either First Mid branch in Highland. Fill the basket with goodies for children ages 10 and under and return it by April 8. Baskets will be distributed by Highland Area Christian Service Ministries. 618-654-1111, option 1.
Thursday, March 21:
▪ 2019 Spring Health Fair Pre-Registration — 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. Joseph’s Hospital, main lobby, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Registration event for the April 23 health fair. stjosephshighland.org/fair
▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
▪ Skate Night at the Weinheimer — 6 to 7:30 p.m. for up to second grade (adult present) and 7:30 to 9 p.m. for third to fifth grade. Weinheimer Community Center, 1100 Main St., Highland. Bring your own roller skates for a fun night of games. Cost: $2 per skater; cash only.
▪ Art of Soul 2019 — 7 to 9 p.m. Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2520 Poplar St., Highland. A workshop of artistic fun for ages 14 to 103. Presented by Highland Arts Council. facebook.com/events/922295241494473
Friday, March 22:
▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ Friends+Wine+Food=FUN at Poppy’s — 4 to 7 p.m. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Wine tasting and appetizers. Cost: $10. No reservations needed. 618-654-6465.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ SIUE Friends of Art 42nd Annual Auction — 7 p.m. Art West Gallery, Art and Design West building, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Edwardsville. Doors open 6 p.m. Auction to offer original artworks donated by faculty, visiting artists, alumni, friends and advanced students. Additional works available in a silent auction. Tickets $7 for general public (available at door) and free for students, auction donors and members of the Friends of Art. Images of artwork to be auctioned and more information available at foasiue.squarespace.com or facebook.com/events/329182501025963
Saturday, March 23:
▪ 11th Annual Confluence Trash Bash — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Choose from multiple locations. Check-in and free breakfast 8 to 8:45 a.m. Clean-up 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration required. For locations and other information: facebook.com/events/2223360117937300
▪ Highland Garden Club Garage Sale — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. American Legion Hall, 1130 New Trenton Road, Highland. Items include household and holiday items, decor, purses, jewelry, small furniture and more. Proceeds to be used for maintenance of projects at Glik Park and Lila’s Garden.
▪ Free Tax Preparation for Local Residents — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 6. Six Mile Regional Library, 2001 Delmar Ave., Niedringhaus Building, Granite City. Available for families with household income of $55,000 or less in 2018. 211helps.org
▪ Free Tax Preparation for Local Residents — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 13. Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Available for families with household income of $55,000 or less in 2018. 211helps.org
▪ Bullet Journal Class — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Tibbets House, 801 9th St., Highland. Learn how easy making a bullet journal can be. Class will provide you with everything you need to get started. Includes one hardcover journal, three pens, easy to follow instructions, and lunch. Cost: $15. Register by March 22. facebook.com/events/503932626677355
▪ A Season for the Child: ‘Myth, Mystique & Magic’ — 2 p.m. Dunham Hall Theater, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Edwardsville. Tales of ancient times and far-away lands travel along the spring breeze, looking for a place to land. Performed by StagePlay Learning. Tickets: $7 for adults, $5 for children, in advance or at the door. 314-650-2774.
▪ Bowl for Kids’ Sake — 2 to 4 p.m. Bowl Haven Lanes, 3003 Washington Ave., Alton. Sign up now to help raise money for kids in Clinton, Monroe, Madison and St. Clair counties. Participants will enjoy two free hours of bowling with friends and co-workers. Free pizza, free shoe rental, prizes. Individuals must raise a minimum of $100 in pledges. bbbsil.org/bfks
▪ Pieces of Highland — 6 to 11 p.m. Schwarz Barn, 5004 State Route 160, Highland. A night of great drinks, awesome food, live music from Buffalo Road and fun. Must be 21 to attend. Proceeds to benefit Highland Community School District 5 Fine Arts Department. facebook.com/events/2169539096636543
▪ ‘Hurray for Hollywood!’ Trivia Night — 7 p.m. John Wildi Masonic Lodge, 721 9th St., Highland. Silent auction, table decorating contest, 50/50, heads/tails. Free snacks. Cost is $100 per table, up to eight players per table. Presented by Hard Road Theatre Productions. For reservations or information: 618-780-4444 or tom@hardroad.org
Sunday, March 24:
▪ Marine Lions Club All-You-Can-Eat Pancake and Homemade Whole-Hog Pork Sausage Breakfast — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Marine Lion’s Club, 406 E. Division St., Marine. Includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, coffee, tea and juice. Cost: $10 adults, $4 children ages 4-12, free kids 3 and under. Carryouts $10.
▪ 30th Annual Spring Coin Show — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Northfield Center I, 3210 Northfield Drive, Springfield. U.S. and foreign coins, American silver eagles, American gold eagles, gold and silver bullion, ancient and medieval coins and more. Admission: $1 members of C.I.N.A., children 16 and under free. Early bird admission, 7 to 9 a.m., $20. 217-528-7634.
Monday, March 25:
▪ JOY Singers Rehearsal — 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through April 1. First Baptist Church, 2709 Poplar St., Highland. 618-654-4145.
Tuesday, March 26:
▪ Grief Support Group — 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through April 9. St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Francis Conference Room, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Eight-week support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. To learn more or to register, 618-651-2980 or jean.korte@hshs.org
▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Bull Durham’ — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.
Wednesday, March 27:
▪ Coffee and a Movie: ‘Guys and Dolls’ — 9:30 a.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Mini pastries and coffee catered by 222 Artisan Bakery. Movie starts 10 a.m. For seniors age 55 and older. Cost: $5 in advance, $7 at the door. Each person will receive one pastry, coffee and soda. Registration deadline: March 20. 618-692-7538.
Thursday, March 28:
▪ Triad CUSD#2 Kindergarten Registration – Henning Elementary — 5 p.m., Henning Elementary School, 520 US-40, Troy. Parents will complete registration and residence. Information presentations will be held. Childcare provided – reservations in advance are required. 618-667-5401. tcusd2.org
▪ Triad CUSD#2 Kindergarten Registration – Silver Creek Elementary — 5 p.m., Silver Creek Elementary School, 207 N. Dewey St., Troy. Parents will complete registration and residence. Information presentations will be held. Childcare provided – reservations in advance are required. 618-667-5403. tcusd2.org
▪ Triad CUSD#2 Kindergarten Registration – Marine Elementary — 5:30 p.m., Marine Elementary School, 725 W. Division St., Marine. Parents will complete registration and residence. Information presentations will be held. Childcare provided – reservations in advance are required. 618-667-5404. tcusd2.org
▪ Triad CUSD#2 Kindergarten Registration – St. Jacob Elementary — 5:30 p.m., St. Jacob Elementary School, 305 Jacob st., St. Jacob. Parents will complete registration and residence. Information presentations will be held. Childcare provided – reservations in advance are required. 618-644-2541. tcusd2.org
▪ Madison County Urban League 42nd Annual Recognition and Awards Dinner — 5:30 p.m. Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Recognizing those who have been instrumental in improving the lives of others through service and dedication to the community and paying tribute to emerging young leaders. Cocktail reception, formal dinner. Master of Ceremonies: Bob Wills. Tickets are $65, or $500 per table of eight. For tickets: 618-463-1906.
▪ Live History Performance: ‘Elizabeth Keckley: White Man’s Gold, The Seamstress’ — 6 p.m. Breese Public Library, 530 N. 3rd. St., Breese. Performed by Marlene Rivero, who will focus on Keckley, using her biography as a seamstress, friend and confidante of first lady Mary Todd Lincoln. All ages welcome. Free event. 618-526-7361 or breeselibrary.org
Friday, March 29:
▪ Community Link Glo Bingo — 7 p.m. Breese American Legion, 575 N. Main St., Breese. Doors open 6 p.m. Cost: $20 per person in advance, $25 at the door. Includes six bingo cards, glow dabber and glow hat. Additional cards $5. Cash prizes. Cash bar – bring your own snacks. Must be 18 or older to attend. Reservations: 618-526-8800.
Saturday, March 30:
▪ 3rd Annual March for Meals 5k/1 Mile Run/Walk — 8 to 11 a.m. Bond County Senior Citizens Center, 1001 E. Harris Ave., Greenville. Register by March 22. Proceeds support Bond County Meals on Wheels Program. facebook.com/events/335650077085880
▪ Metro East Model Railroad Club Open House — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Old Town Hall/Fire House, 180 Summit St., Glen Carbon. See trains running on 18-by-27-foot HO scale layout. Free and open to the public. 618-476-9228, 618-531-1589 or trainweb.org/memrc
