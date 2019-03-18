These Highland men have been dressing in drag for years to fight childhood cancer

Twelve Highland men will doll themselves up again this May to help fight childhood cancer.
Highland’s annual Ms. LOL Pageant will be Saturday, May 11, at Highland Elementary School’s upper auditorium and its contestants are already in the full swing of fundraising and raising awareness for childhood cancer.
For the past year, the 12 contestants have raised roughly $48,000 for Leaps of Love (LOL), a Highland organization who helps families affected by childhood brain tumors and the late-effects of childhood cancer.
Each year, LOL teams up with Heather Pearson Photography to put on the annual Fashion for LOL fashion show. The event combines Pearson’s team of models and LOL kids, which are childhood cancer survivors and their siblings, into one-runway walk for childhood cancer.
These models, however, will be sporting hairy legs in miniskirts, their long, luscious locks are probably wigs, and their womanly curves aren’t so womanly, but these 12 men are strutting their stuff to raise money and awareness.
The 12 men will compete under their personalized pageant names in the miniskirt, talent and nightgown competitions for the Ms. LOL title at the pageant. Last year, to raise the money, some of the contestants have hosted car washes, raffles, ice cream socials and shaved their heads.
While the main goal of the LOL Pageant is fundraising, contestants also compete for the People’s Choice award. Each $1 raised counts as a single vote toward the title, and the man with the most votes wins.
For more information on supporting Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the pageant or to learn how to become a pageant sponsor, contact the Leaps of Love office at 618-410-7212 or email info@leapsoflove.org.
