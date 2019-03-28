Garbett, Mettler combine for 7 hits, lead Highland past Althoff 11-5

Lilly Garbett and Carrie Mettler powered a 14-hit attack and Highland’s softball team scored in six of seven innings to cruise past host Althoff 11-5 on Wednesday.
Highland improved to 3-2 with its third-straight win. Struggling Althoff fell to 1-5.
Garbett, who homered twice the day before in Highland’s 4-2 win again Mater Dei, dominated against Althoff as well, as the senior shortstop went 4-for-4 with three doubles, three RBIs, and three runs scored.
“Lilly had two homers against Mater Dei and she stayed hot with a 4-for-4 day,” Highland coach Glenn Nicholls said. “She has really settled in since the Belleville East game.”
Mettler also enjoyed an outstanding game, gathering three hits, a triple, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Jordyn Fields and Lexy Gilliam collected two hits apiece as well.
“Four kids had multiple-hit days for us today so we hit the ball pretty well, and since we got the first win under their belts against Granite (City), the girls have definitely settled in a bit,” Nicholls said.
Garbett doubled home a run in the top of the first to ignite a two-run rally. The Lady Bulldogs then added a run in the second, two more in the third, and three in the fourth for a 7-0 lead.
Althoff posted four runs in the fourth off Highland hurler Emily Allsman, trimming the lead to 7-4.
Allsman regrouped, yielding just one run the last three innings. She struck out seven and walked just one for the complete-game victory.
“It was a good game for Emily,” Nicholls said. “After the fourth, she settled down and got her second win.”
The Lady Bulldogs added a run in the fifth and two insurance tallies in the sixth.
Nicholls believes the team is heading in the right direction.
“So we started the season 0-2 and we’ve won our last three and we feel like we’re now on the right track. It will be a work in progress as we find the right kids to play out there each game,” Nicholls said.
