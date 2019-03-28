Highland issues three boil orders in 48 hours. Here’s a list of the addresses affected

Yet another boil order has been issued in Highland, marking the third in the past 48 hours.
Two boil orders were issued Thursday for customers at the following addresses:
520, 820, 906 and 908 Broadway;
1222 Mulberry, 511 and 521 12th Street;
1000, 1008, 1008 A, 1010, 1012, 1014, 1016, 1018, 1020, 1101 A, 1110, 1113 and 1117 Laurel Street;
820, 821 and 901 12th Street.
During this time, any water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for five minutes before use.
The order will be lifted once samples taken to the lab have received satisfactory results, typically within 48 hours.
A third boil order also was issued on Wednesday, March 27, for three addresses at 425 Broadway, 500 Main and 1002 Chestnut streets has been lifted.
Comments