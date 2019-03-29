Highland Around Town

Noon Wednesday, April 3, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Wednesday, April 3:
▪ Easter Basket Drive — Through April 8. First Mid Bank & Trust is collecting filled Easter baskets for less fortunate children in the area. Empty baskets can be picked up at either First Mid branch in Highland. Fill the basket with goodies for children ages 10 and under and return it by April 8. Baskets will be distributed by Highland Area Christian Service Ministries. 618-654-1111, option 1.
▪ Illinois Small Business Development Center for the Metro East — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Centralia City Hall, 101 S. Locust St., Centralia. Includes 60-minute workshop, “Social Media Best Practices,” presented by Mnichell Stockman of Techknow Solutions at 12 p.m. Staff from IL SBCD for the Metro East at SIUE will available to talk confidentially with business owners and entrepreneurs on a range of topics. 618-650-2929.
▪ Greenville University Career & Intern Fair — 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Greenville University, Crum Recreation Center, 425-499 N. Elm St., Greenville. More than 50 recruiters for students and community members. Come in professional attire with several copies of your résumé. Free admission. 618-664-6655.
Thursday, April 4:
▪ Blood Drive — 3 to 6 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. For an appointment: 618-288-1212 or bloodcenterimpact.org
▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
Friday, April 5:
▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, games, puzzles, magazines, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.
▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
Saturday, April 6:
▪ Faith Countryside Apartments Indoor Garage Sale — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Countryside Center, 1331 26th St., Highland. Household items, home decor, jewelry, craft supplies, furniture, books, puzzles and more. Funds raised will be used to help pay for special trips, crafts, decorations, holiday dinners, birthday parties for the residents.
▪ Free Tax Preparation for Local Residents — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Six Mile Regional Library, 2001 Delmar Ave., Niedringhaus Building, Granite City. Available for families with household income of $55,000 or less in 2018. 211helps.org
▪ Free Tax Preparation for Local Residents — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 13. Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Available for families with household income of $55,000 or less in 2018. 211helps.org
▪ Book Club — 1 p.m. The Tibbets House: Bed, Breakfast, and Books, 801 9th St., Highland. facebook.com/events/361334107928213
▪ Arts & Issues: Orchid Ensemble — 7:30 p.m. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Center for Spirituality and Sustainability, 81 Circle Drive, Edwardsville. Experience the musical fusion of east and west in an intimate and stunning space. General admission: $35 adults, $30 SIUE staff, faculty, retirees and alumni, $20 for students with valid ID, free for SIUE students with valid ID. 866-698-4253 or artsandissues.com
▪ Heartland Community Chorus – ‘Sing Me to Heaven: A Multicultural Celebration of Our Unity in God’ — 7:30 p.m. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 123 E. Dee St., Lebanon. Tickets: $15 per person. Free admission for ages 16 and under. heartlandcommunitychorus.org
▪ St. Louis Classical Guitar Society Concert Series: Irina Kulikova — 8 to 10:30 p.m. Ethical Society of St. Louis, 9001 Clayton Road, St. Louis. Irina Kulikova has traveled the world performing concerts since the age of 12. She brings to St. Louis the rare beauty of her tone and enchanting presence on stage. stlclassicalguitar.org
Sunday, April 7:
▪ St. Teresa, Marydale Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. St. Teresa of Avila Church, 18021 Marydale Road, Carlyle. Featuring homemade dressing and desserts. Quilt raffle. Cost: $11 adults, $5 children. Carryout available.
▪ LarryPalooza — 12 to 8 p.m. Madison County Fairgrounds, 2025 Park Hill Drive, Highland. Live music 1 to 7 p.m. Silent auction, food, ice-cold beer and more. Tickets: $15. Proceeds will be donated to Larry’s Family Foundation. facebook.com/events/2265069243737365
▪ Madison County Historical Society Speakers Series: ‘5,000 Miles through History: The Ninth Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment in the Civil War’ — 2 p.m. Immanuel United Methodist Church, 800 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Program presented by Paul Shetley will include maps, photos, video and reproductions of Civil War period weapons and equipment. Free and open to the public. 618-656-1294.
▪ Heartland Community Chorus – ‘Sing Me to Heaven: A Multicultural Celebration of Our Unity in God’ — 3 p.m. St. Paul Catholic Church, 1412 9th St., Highland. Tickets: $15 per person. Free admission for ages 16 and under. heartlandcommunitychorus.org
Tuesday, April 9:
▪ Spring Visiting Writers Series — 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Kaskaskia College, Lifelong Learning Center, 27210 College Road, Centralia. Featured author: KC professor Josh Woods, who will read from his debut book of stories, “O Monstrous World!” Free and open to the public. 618-545-3241.
▪ Grief Support Group — 6 to 8 p.m. St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Francis Conference Room, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. To learn more or to register, 618-651-2980 or jean.korte@hshs.org
▪ Book Club — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Discussion: “Beowulf: A New Verse Translation” by Seamus Heaney. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
Wednesday, April 10:
▪ Blood Drive — 2 to 6 p.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, Ungacta Conference Center, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. For an appointment: 800-591-8049 or bloodcenterimpact.org, sponsor code 9809.
Thursday, April 11:
▪ Educational Open House: Colon Cancer — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Learn about the signs, symptoms and facts about colon cancer. 618-651-2885.
▪ Taste of the Area Fundraiser — 5 to 8 p.m. Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Admission: $25 donation. 618-939-3434.
Saturday, April 13:
▪ Annual Highland Easter Egg Hunt — 2 p.m. Downtown Square, Highland. For children from toddlers through third grade. Free event. Four golden eggs will be hidden and prizes awarded for each. Inclement weather location will be the Weinheiner Community Building, 1100 Main St., Highland.
Saturday, April 20:
▪ Run for Rae 5K Run/Walk — 9 a.m. Schoendienst Park, 100 E. Park Road, Germantown. Check-in starts 7:30 a.m. Entry fee: $25 through April 5. $30 after April 5. 618-588-3593.
Tuesday, April 23:
▪ Bowl for Kids’ Sake — 6 to 8 p.m. Edison’s Entertainment Complex, 2477 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville. Sign up now to help raise money for kids in Clinton, Monroe, Madison and St. Clair counties. Participants will enjoy two free hours of bowling with friends and co-workers. Free pizza, free shoe rental, prizes. Individuals must raise a minimum of $100 in pledges. bbbsil.org/bfks
