Highland High School sports recap

Baseball
Wheaton Warrenville-South 8, Highland 0
A day after winning their first game of the 2019 season, things did not go as well for Highland, as highly-rated Wheaton Warrenville-South scored early and defeated the Bulldogs 8-0 at Highland on Tuesday.
Jacob Willis was the lone bright spot for the Bulldogs with a double.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Highland dropped to 1-2.
Girls Softball
Highland, 4 Breese Mater Dei 2
The Lady Bulldogs softball club utilized timely hitting and solid pitching to defeat visiting Breese Mater Dei 4-2 on Tuesday.
Senior shortstop Lilly Garbett homered twice and drove in three runs in three at-bats.
Sophomore right-hander Sam Miener gave up just six hits in a complete-game effort.
Highland moved to 2-2.
Girls Soccer
Highland, 1 Civic Memorial 0
Madalyn McCall came up big for the Lady Bulldogs in the final minute Tuesday.
McCall, a freshman forward, left-footed a shot in for an unassisted goal with 2.8 seconds left in regulation, lifting Highland to a 1-0 upset of Civic Memorial at Bethalto Sports Complex.
Sophomore goalie Bella LaPorta was excellent in earning the shutout.
Highland improved to 2-5.
Boys Track
Bulldogs finish second in Highland Invitational Meet
Highland’s boys track team enjoyed a successful outing Wednesday, as the Bulldogs (127 points) finished second to Columbia in the six-team Highland Invitational meet.
The Bulldogs tracksters had 39 personal best performances during the competition.
In the relays, Highland 4x800 relay team won first place with a time of 8:55.3. Nick Hanratty excelled in the 800-meter run, winning with a first-place time of 2:12.2. Josh Loeh was second in the 3,200 meters while Brylee Portell took second in the 110 high hurdles and won the 300 IM hurdles (43.73).
In the sprints events, Ethan Leftwich finished second in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash. Josh Rosen added a first place finish in the 1,600-meter run (4:49.4).
Highland boys runners finish sixth in O’Fallon Relays-Blue Division
On Friday, the Highland boys track team traveled to O’Fallon High School to participate in the 53rd annual O’Fallon Relays. Highland finish sixth out of the eight-team Blue Division field with 75 points.
The Bulldogs had some strong individual performances in the meet. Leftwich finished third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.25. In the middle distance races, Loeh finished third in the 3,200-meter run with (10:20.85).
The relay teams did well as Highland placed second in the 800 (1:38.68), third in the 440 shuttle hurdles (1:19.53), and third in the 4,000 distance medley relay (11:36.52).
Bryce Kirsch another strong showing in the pole vault finishing third with a height of 11 feet, 6 inches.
Girls Track
Lady Bulldogs capture six-team meet
The Highland girls track team had a strong showing Wednesday.
Highland won the six-team meet at home with 174 points. The event included Breese Central, Columbia, Father McGivney, Wesclin, First Baptist Academy, Wesclin, and East Alton-Wood River.
The Lady Bulldogs had four first-place individual winners and two winning relay teams. Megan Griesbaum took first in the pole vault with a leap of 7 feet, 6 inches. Krista Rittenhouse took the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:20.5.
In the middle distance events, Julia Loeh won the 800 meters with a time of 2:40.3, and Grace Meyer claimed the 1,600-meter run (5:55.2).
Kate Marti, meanwhile, won the 400-meter dash (66.0).
Highland also excelled in the relays, winning the 4x400 (4:44.93) and 4x800 relay (11:42.2). The Lady Bulldogs also captured second place in the 4x200 relay.
Comments