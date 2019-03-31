Highland News Leader

Highland residents told to stay inside Saturday night as police searched for ‘emotionally distraught’ individual

By Kavahn Mansouri

March 31, 2019 01:36 AM

Residents in Highland were on alert late Saturday evening and into early Sunday morning as police searched for a possibly dangerous individual.

The Highland Police Department responded to an incident in the area of Sycamore Street around 8:30 p.m. concerning an “emotionally distraught” individual who police said made several threats and concerning statements.

Highland Police Chief Chris Conrad said the department had limited information to work with and proceeded to search for the suspect for more than three hours before locating the individual.

“Based on the limited information we had, we exercised extreme caution in searching the area and were able to determine where the individual was located,” he said.

He said during that time his department closed the 400-900 blocks of Sycamore Street and asked residents to stay inside as officers searched.

Conrad said when the individual was found, the department determined they were not a threat.

The Illinois State Police, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Troy Police Department and the Illinois Law Alarm System Region 8 Response Team all responded to the incident. The Highland Fire Department also assisted.

In a post on its social media page, the Highland Police Department thanked residents for the cooperation as they worked in the area.

