Highland sports recap

Baseball

Granite City 10, Highland 5

Highland was just down 2-1 after the first inning, but Granite City broke things open with a six-run explosion in the sixth, rolling past the Bulldogs for a 10-5 nonconference victory Monday at GCS Ballpark in Sauget.

The Bulldogs rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth but it was not nearly enough to catch the Warriors. Junior Kolby Frey provided the big hit of the day with a three-run double.

Breese Mater Dei 2, Highland 1

The Bulldogs traveled to Breese Mater Dei and battled into extra innings before dropping a 2-1 decision to the Knights on Tuesday. Mater Dei plated a run in the first and lead until the top of the sixth when the Bulldogs pushed a run across the plate to tie the score at 1-1. After a scoreless seventh frame, Mater Dei prevailed with a run in the bottom of the eighth.

Payne Waldman pitched seven innings and took the loss for Highland.

Highland 4, Wesclin 2

Wednesday was a good day for the baseball Bulldogs as they traveled to Trenton City Park to take on the Wesclin Warriors. Highland struck for three runs in the top of the third, added a run in the fourth and junior righthander Tyler Werner made it stand up for a 4-2 victory.

Werner continued his solid pitching, going 6 2/3 innings and giving up just two runs to get his second win of the season.

Baseball Bulldogs split doubleheader with Mattoon

The Highland Bulldogs finished out the week at home and split a doubleheader against Mattoon at Highland High School on Saturday.

Highland won the first game 11-2, and lost the second game 6-1.

Carter Wiegmann provided the big bat for the Bulldogs in the first game with a three-run double in the first inning and an RBI-double in the fifth inning. Jacob Willis also was big at the plate with two hits and three runs scored.

Michael Barth pitched five innings, gave up two runs, struck out two and walked none to get the win.

In the second game, the Bulldogs managed just four hits. Highland scored its lone run in the bottom of the fifth.

Girls Soccer

Litchfield 2, Highland 1

Down 1-0 after 40 minutes, Highland got an early second-half goal to tie Litchfield but the host Purple Panthers scored in the final 20 minutes and held on to defeat the Bulldogs 2-1 on Monday afternoon.

Madalyn McCall scored Highland’s lone goal on an assist from Sam Hengehold.

Highland 6, Jerseyville 1

The Highland girls soccer team closed out the week on a strong note, exploding for four first-half goals en route to a 6-1 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Jerseyville on Friday at Highland.

Jaqlyn Ferguson led the Lady Bulldogs attack with three goals and an assist. Sam Hengehold scored two goals and Katie Augustin added a goal. Jaida Duncan had two assists and Madalyn McCall collected an assist.

Softball

Alton Marquette 1, Highland 0

On Monday, Highland struggled at the plate against Alton Marquette pitching ace Taylor Whitehead. Whitehead and Highland ace Sam Miener battled in a pitcher’s duel for six innings, but the Explorers pushed over a run in the seventh and held on for a 1-0 victory at Highland.

Senior shortstop Lilly Garbett had the only hit for Highland, which slipped to 3-3.

Miener held Marquette to just five hits as she took the loss.

Boys Tennis

Highland defeats Greenville

After dropping a pair of matches earlier in the week, the Highland boys tennis team turned things around Friday.

The Bulldogs slipped past Greenville for a 5-4 win.

Boys Track

Highland boys places fourth at Greenville Invitational

The Highland boys track team enjoyed a solid outing Monday at the Greenville Invitational meet.

Highland placed fourth in the team standings with 84 points.

In the sprints, James Beard had a decent day with an eighth-place finish in 400-meter dash (55.81).

Easton Rosen and Josh Loeh fared well in the 800-meter run, placing third and fifth, respectively.

The distance events were strong for the Bulldogs as Rosen won the 1,600 meters with a first-place time of 4:448.94 and Nick Hanratty won the 3,200-meter run (10:12.14). Ethan Augustin finished sixth in the 3,200.

Brylee Portell turned in a strong performance in the 110 and 300 hurdles, earning third place in both races.

In the relays, the Bulldogs took third in the 400, third in the 800, and fifth in the 3,200 relay.

Bryce Kirsch had a good day in the pole vault, finishing in third place (12-feet).

Highland boys take fourth at Jerseyville Relays

It was a competitive day with a close finish for the Highland boys track team. The Bulldogs runners and jumpers finished strong in the Jerseyville Relays on Friday at Jerseyville High School.

Highland landed just four points behind host Jerseyville. Mascoutah and Civic Memorial tied for first place with 76 points each.

Girls Track

Lady Bulldogs take second place in Greenville Invitational

The Highland girls track team turned in another strong performance Monday, placing second with 109 points in the 12-team Greenville Invitational at Greenville High School.

Highland had good success in the middle distance races as Kate Marti won the 800-meter run (2:29.97). Krista Rittenhouse and Julia Loeh finished second and third place, respectively, in the 1,600-meter run.

Grace Meyer claimed the 3,200 meter run with a first-place time of 13:10.01. Lydia Hadowsky did well in the 300 hurdles, placing fourth.

The Lady Bulldogs also fared well in the relays, placing third in the 800 relay, third in the 1,600 relay and second in the 3,200 relay.

In the jumps, Olivia Wilke took third in the long jump and second in the triple jump. Megan Briesbaum captured third in the pole vault with a height of 8 feet, 6 inches.

Taylor Kesner placed fourth in the shot put.

Lady Bulldogs get second place at Jerseyville Relays

It was another quality road performance for the Highland girls track team on Friday in Jerseyville. The Lady Bulldogs took second place with 92 points in the Jerseyville Relays at Jerseyville High School. Mascoutah won the five-team meet with 128 points.

Highland fared well in the meet, winning first place in the shot put, discus, and the 4x1,600 medley relay.