Highland Around Town

Noon Wednesday, April 10, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Highland News Leader Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Wednesday, April 10:

▪ Blood Drive — 2 to 6 p.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, Ungacta Conference Center, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. For an appointment: 800-591-8049 or bloodcenterimpact.org, sponsor code 9809.

Thursday, April 11:

▪ Educational Open House: Colon Cancer — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Learn about the signs, symptoms and facts about colon cancer. 618-651-2885.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Taste of the Area Fundraiser — 5 to 8 p.m. Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Admission: $25 donation. 618-939-3434.

▪ Highland Garden Club — 7 p.m. Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Program: Ball Seed Company’s New Annuals and Perennials for 2019 by Derek Schrof, company representative. Guests are welcome.

Friday, April 12:

▪ AARP Tax-Aide Service — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ International Studies Day — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Meridian Ballroom, Morris University Center, Edwardsville. Information booths, presentations, food and refreshments, activities and more. Free and open to the public. siue.edu/artsandsciences/internationalstudies

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Battle of the Badges Blood Drive — 2 to 7 p.m. Edwardsville Public Safety Building, Training Room, 333 S. Main St., Edwardsville. To schedule an appointment: 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org and enter EdwardsvilleBB.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.

▪ Parents Night Out — 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Enjoy an evening out while the kids (ages 4 to 10 years) eat dinner, watch a movie, create a craft and swim in the pool. Staff certified in CPR and First Aid will supervise. Fee: $10 members, $15 non-members. Registration due by April 10.

▪ Arts & Issues: Solving Alzheimer’s — 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Morris University Center, 6 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville. Dr. John Q. Walter, chief technology officer and founder of uMETHOD Health in North Carolina and SIUE graduate, will discuss the inclusion of computer science combined with mathematics, statistics, artificial intelligence and bioinformatics to combat the progression of Alzheimer’s symptoms. Admission: $15 general admission, $10 SIUE staff, faculty, retirees, alumni and $5 for students. siue.edu/arts-and-issues

Saturday, April 13:

▪ Breakfast with the Bunny — 8:30 a.m. Edison’s Entertainment Complex, 2477 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville. Pancake breakfast served until 10:30 a.m. Unlimited bowling, laser tag and arcade package available until 11 a.m. Free balloon creations available all morning. Admission: $16 for breakfast and entertainment, $10 breakfast only. Admission includes photo with the Easter Bunny and Easter eggs filled with goodies. For reservations, call 618-307-9020. Walk-ins welcome.

▪ April Showers Hygiene Drive — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walmart, 12495 IL-143, Highland. Area Girl Scouts will collect donations at both entrances. Items needed: shampoo, conditioner, razors, hand soap, body wash, feminine products, deodorant, lotion, toothpaste, mouthwash, shaving cream and wipes. Drive benefits Highland Food Pantry.

▪ Free Tax Preparation for Local Residents — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Available for families with household income of $55,000 or less in 2018. 211helps.org

▪ Annual Highland Easter Egg Hunt — 2 p.m. Downtown Square, Highland. For children from toddlers through third grade. Free event. Four golden eggs will be hidden and prizes awarded for each. Inclement weather location will be the Weinheimer Community Building, 1100 Main St., Highland.

▪ Music Trivia — 7 p.m. American Legion Hall, 1105 Sycamore St., Germantown. Doors open 6 p.m. Cash prizes, raffles, dessert dash, cash bar. Bring your own snacks. No outside beverages permitted. Cost: $160 per table of eight. To reserve your table: 618-213-8717 or Sam.Lappe@caritasfamily.org. caritasfamilysolutions.org/musictrivia

Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14:

▪ Hard Road Theatre Audition: ‘Disney’s Frozen Jr.’ — 11 a.m. Highland Elementary School Auditorium, 1800 Lindenthal Ave., Highland. Doors open 10:30 a.m. Auditions for students from grades 2-9. Roles available for 50 students. Those auditioning should be dressed nicely. Must wear closed-toe shoes; no flip-flops or sandals. Performances will be June 20-23 and 27-30. For more information: hardroad.org or facebook.com/pg/hardroadtheatre

Sunday, April 14:

▪ Hubbard Radio St. Louis’ ‘World’s Largest Garage Sale’ — 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles, Mo. Early Bird entry 7 a.m. Early Bird admission $10. General admission 8 a.m., $5 per person. Kids 12 and under are free. garagesale.newcountry923.fm

▪ Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 400 N. State St., Litchfield. Specializing in antiques, collectibles, vintage items, refurbished items. Live entertainment. visitlitchfield.com/events/litchfieldpickersmarket

▪ Easter Egg Hunt at Benjamin Stephenson House — 2 to 4 p.m. Stephenson House, 409 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville. Three different Easter egg hunts will be held. First round at 2 p.m., the second at 3 p.m., and the third at 3:45 p.m. for any child who found five or less eggs in the first two egg hunts. An egg in each round will contain a special prize. Egg dying demonstration, face painting and other activities. 618-692-1818.

Tuesday, April 16:

▪ ButterBurgers & Badges — 4 to 8 p.m. Culvers, 6724 Old Troy Road, Edwardsville. Law enforcement members will serve customers. All tips will be donated to Special Olympics Illinois. $1 from every Concrete Mixer sold during event will also be donated.

▪ Plants of the Bible — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. From Genesis to Revelations, there are numerous references to plants in the Bible. Presented by St. Louis Master Gardener Speaker’s Bureau. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Marine Unit of Home and Community Education Association — 7 p.m. Marine Senior Citizen’s Building, 101 W. Silver St., Marine. Lesson for Living: “Jello-Jello-Jello.” Lillian Daiber and Maxine Hurst will be the presenters. Betty Szatkowski and Mary Helms will provide refreshments. Remember April 13: Children’s Make and Take It; April 29: MCAHCE Annual Meeting. Details in the Buzz.

Thursday, April 18:

▪ Driver Services Mobile Unit — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Weinheimer Community Center, Senior Room, 1100 Main St., Highland. Renew drivers licenses, take driving tests, purchase stickers, etc. By appointment. cyberdriveillinois.com

▪ Spring Community Expo — 5 to 7:30 p.m. Triad High School, 647 East U.S. Highway 40, Troy. An Easter-themed event for the family. Vendors, giveaways, games, Touch-a-Truck and more. Free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/778332285887007

Saturday, April 20:

▪ Run for Rae 5K Run/Walk — 9 a.m. Schoendienst Park, 100 E. Park Road, Germantown. Check-in starts 7:30 a.m. Entry fee $30. 618-588-3593.

Tuesday, April 23:

▪ Bowl for Kids’ Sake — 6 to 8 p.m. Edison’s Entertainment Complex, 2477 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville. Sign up now to help raise money for kids in Clinton, Monroe, Madison and St. Clair counties. Participants will enjoy two free hours of bowling with friends and co-workers. Free pizza, free shoe rental, prizes. Individuals must raise a minimum of $100 in pledges. bbbsil.org/bfks

Saturday, May 4:

▪ 25th Annual His Kids Golf Tournament — 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4. Oak Brook Golf Course, 9157 Fruit Road, Edwardsville. 7:30 a.m. Registration. Fee: $75 per player or $300 per team of four. Includes 18 holes with cart, range balls, contests, buffet lunch and food on the course. Register by April 29. 618-654-4020 or hiskidsinc.org