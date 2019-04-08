Highland News Leader

City seeks bids for demolition of deteriorating downtown buildings

Highland’s city council voted to seek bids on the destruction of three deteriorating buildings at a recent council meeting.

The buildings, which have been deteriorating for some time, are set to become parking lots.

The city purchased the buildings at 717, 719 and 723 Main Street for $35,000.

Initially, their intent for purchasing the properties stemmed from neighbors, who complained about pieces of the deteriorating buildings falling onto their properties.

Before the city purchased the buildings, they were owned for decades by the Weder family, who owns the Highland Supply Corp. The buildings were originally built in the 1870s by John J. Spindler Sr.

Other Council Action

The council also approved the following:

  • A $1,500 membership to the ILLINOISouth Tourism organization for the purpose of advertising events in the city. It was paid for with Hote/Motel tax dollars.

  • A A1 loquor license was granted to the Olde Wicks Factory.

  • A purchase of a used easement machine for the WAter/Sewer Maintenance Division was approved.

