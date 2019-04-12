Highland Around Town

Highland News Leader The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland.

Noon Wednesday, April 17, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Highland News Leader Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, April 18:

▪ Driver Services Mobile Unit — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Weinheimer Community Center, Senior Room, 1100 Main St., Highland. Renew drivers licenses, take driving tests, purchase stickers, etc. By appointment. cyberdriveillinois.com

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Spring Community Expo — 5 to 7:30 p.m. Triad High School, 647 East U.S. Highway 40, Troy. An Easter-themed event for the family. Vendors, giveaways, games, Touch-a-Truck and more. Free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/778332285887007

Friday, April 19:

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.

▪ K of C #1580 Lenten Fish Fry — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 12454 Route 143, Highland. Dine in only. 618-654-9049.

Saturday, April 20:

▪ Run for Rae 5K Run/Walk — 9 a.m. Schoendienst Park, 100 E. Park Road, Germantown. Check-in starts 7:30 a.m. Entry fee $30. 618-588-3593.

▪ Spring Bloom Festival — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Silver Lake Park, Highland Park Road, Highland. Day to include memorial tree planting, vendors, demonstrations, music and food. Hourly attendance prizes. Free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/304066123568320

▪ 2019 Spring Beer Fest — 12 to 9 p.m. Edwardsville City Park, 101 S. Buchanan, Edwardsville. Delicious food, local vendors, live music and fantastic craft beer. Presented by Global Brew Tap House-Edwardsville. 618-655-0337.

Tuesday, April 23:

▪ HSHS Family Hospital Diabetes Wellness Workshop Series — 2 p.m. Holy Family Hospital, 200 Healthcare Drive, Greenville. Four-week series dates include April 30, May 7, May 14. Workshop will offer tips to living better with diabetes, explore topics on managing diabetes, healthy eating, monitoring blood glucose and more. This workshop is free, but registration is required. 618-526-5743.

▪ Girls Night Out — 4 to 8 p.m. Kaskaskia College Lifelong Learning Center, 27210 College Road, Centralia. The KC Kicking Cancer Team is hosting the shopping event, which will include vendors J Lane Mobile Boutique, DoTerra, Harmony Blends, Javita, Pampered Chef, Scentsy, Thirty-One, Tastefully Simple and many more. Door prizes. Admission is $1. Snacks will be served. 618-545-3101.

▪ Bowl for Kids’ Sake — 6 to 8 p.m. Edison’s Entertainment Complex, 2477 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville. Sign up now to help raise money for kids in Clinton, Monroe, Madison and St. Clair counties. Participants will enjoy two free hours of bowling with friends and co-workers. Free pizza, free shoe rental, prizes. Individuals must raise a minimum of $100 in pledges. bbbsil.org/bfks

Wednesday, April 24:

▪ SIUE University Theater presents ‘Are U R?’ — 7:30 p.m. Dunham Theater, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Edwardsville. Inspired by the classic 1920 Czech play, this SIUE original adaptation is an irreverent and provocative mash-up of humor and horror, philosophy and science/fiction, pop culture and faith that explores the nature of artificial intelligence and human consciousness. Tickets: $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and non-SIUE students, SIUE faculty and staff, free for SIUE students. 618-650-2774 or in person at the box office, Dunham Hall, room 1042b.

Friday, April 26:

▪ Spring Forum: Emergency Preparedness — 12 to 4 p.m. First Christian Church, 310 S. Main St., Edwardsville. Information for service providers to prepare for and handle emergency situations such as natural disasters, terrorist attacks and pandemics. Part of event will include active shooter training by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. RSVP by April 18 to edwardsvilletownship.com

Saturday, April 27:

▪ Boating Safety Class — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lake Lou Yaeger’s Milnot Beach House, 4932 Beach House Trail, Litchfield. Topics covered: Introduction to boating, boating law, boat safety equipment, safe boating, navigation, boating problems, trailering, storing and protecting your boat and more. Registration fee is $25. Pre-registration is required. Must be at least 10 years of age to participate. 217-324-5832.

▪ CCHS Purrfect Pawty Trivia Night — 7:30 p.m. Hidden Lake Winery, 10580 Wellen Road, Aviston. Doors open 6 p.m. Trivia with an ‘80s theme – dressing up is a must! Cash bar and food (no outside food or drinks). Cost: $120 per 8-person team. Proceeds benefit the Clinton County Humane Society. For reservations, 618-444-3242. facebook.com/events/275490886697492

▪ A Night of Comedy with Dan Chopin — 7:30 p.m. Highland VFW, 1900 VFE Road, Highland. Dan Chopin has appeared on HBO, Showtime, MTV and has been heard on the Bob & Tom Show. Tickets are available for $15 on eventbrite.com

Saturday, May 4:

▪ 25th Annual His Kids Golf Tournament — 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4. Oak Brook Golf Course, 9157 Fruit Road, Edwardsville. 7:30 a.m. Registration fee: $75 per player or $300 per team of four. Includes 18 holes with cart, range balls, contests, buffet lunch and food on the course. Register by April 29. 618-654-4020 or hiskidsinc.org

▪ Community Link 13th Annual Buddy Walk — 9 a.m. Northside Park, N. Cherry St., Breese. Unite for a common cause to educate, advocate and celebrate Down syndrome and other developmental disabilities. Registration fees: Walk $15; 5K $25. For more information or to register: commlink.org/buddywalk