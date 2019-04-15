Bulldog sports report

Highland News Leader The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland.

Baseball

Highland 8, Jerseyville 5

Highland overcame a 1-0 deficit with a five-run explosion in the top of the fifth and added three runs in the seventh to claim an 8-5 Mississippi Valley Conference road win in its conference opener at Jerseyville High School on April 8.

Chase Wilson led the Bulldog bats going 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and two runs scored. Kolby Frey’s bases-clearing, three-run double was the big blow.

Payne Waldman earned the win, fanning seven, walking two and allowing just one earned run in 4 1/3 innings. Jacob Willis secured the save.

Highland 8, North Posey (Indiana) 5

The Bulldogs broke out the big bats in the fifth and six innings scoring three in the fifth and four in the sixth to beat North Posey (Ind.) in a nonconference game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday afternoon.

Wilson went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored and Landon Oestringer went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and also scored a run.

Starter Griffin Frahm gave up just one hit in four innings for the win.

Highland took a 6-5 mark into action this week.

Softball

Highland 11, Jerseyville 5

The Lady Bulldogs broke open a close game early with five runs in the second inning and rolled to an 11-5 win over visiting Jerseyville on April 9 in their Mississippi Valley Conference opener.

Taylor Fleming went 4-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Nicole Knackstedt went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Lilly Garbett was 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and five RBI.

Winning pitcher Sam Miener fired a complete game six-hitter, walking four while strikeout seven.

Highland 9, Waterloo 1

In a softball clash of Bulldogs, Highland erased a 1-0 deficit with a four-run third inning and rolled to a 9-1 Mississippi Valley Conference win at home against Waterloo on April 10.

Jordyn Fields went 3-for-3 with a double and run scored. Fleming went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Sydney Parkerson and Miener both had two hits and scored two runs.

Emily Allsman pitched seven innings, struck out five and walked just one to claim the win.

Highland 6, Gillespie 0

Visiting Highland scored four runs in the final three innings to pull away from Gillespie 6-0 on Thursday.

Garbett had three hits, while Carlie Mettler and Knackstedt provided two hits each.

Miener was superb, limiting the Miners to just one hit in getting the complete game victory.

Highland carried a 6-4 mark into action this week.

Girls Soccer

Highland 2, Father McGivney 0

Highland scored single goals in the first and second half, and sophomore goalie Bella LaPorta made that stand up as the Lady Bulldogs defeated Father McGivney 2-0 in the first round of the Breese Mater Dei Tournament on April 10.

Ashlyn Deluca and Jaqlyn Ferguson each scored a goal and had an assist.

Wesclin 2, Highland 1 (OT)

Highland’s Jaida Duncan scored a first-half goal off a free kick for 1-0 advantage against Wesclin.

Kylie Petroski, however, scored for Wesclin in the second half and the Warriors added a goal after overtime in the penalty kick round to knock off Highland 2-1 in the Mater Dei Tournament semifinals on Friday.

Highland falls to Mater Dei in third place game

On Saturday, the Lady Bulldogs had momentum in the first half as Ferguson’s goal gave them a 1-0 lead.

The Lady Bulldogs, however, could not stop Faith Rackers, who scored on a penalty kick late in first half and added a second-half goal, lifting the Knights to a 2-1 win in the third place game.

Gabby Kramer stopped seven shots to get the win for Mater Dei. LaPorta made five saves.

Highland, which went 1-2 in the tournament, was 4-8 heading into action this week.

Girls Track

Bullodgs capture Steve Moore Invitational

On Thursday, the Highland girls track team added another strong outing to their successful season as the Lady Bulldogs won the Steve Moore Invitational at Highland High School.

Taylor Kesner won the shot put with a throw 39-01.25. In the triple jump, Olivia Wilke took third with a leap of 33’1. In the pole vault, Megan Griesbaum took first place, finishing at 8-feet.

Middle distance races also went well for the Lady Bulldogs as Krista Rittenhouse won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:32.5 and Julie Loeh captured the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:53.5. Jessica Borror won the 3,200-meter run with a mark of 13.13.7.

Lydia Hadowky continued her solid work in the hurdles with a third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles and a fifth-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles.

In the sprints, Olivia Wilke had a strong day finishing second in the 100-meter dash (13.3) and fourth in the 200-meter dash (27.6). Kate Marti finished fifth in the 400-meter dash (67.1).