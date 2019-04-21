Highland Bulldogs sports report

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

Baseball

Civic Memorial 5, Highland 3

A day after starting slow and losing at Mascoutah, Highland got a better start on the road at Civic Memorial on Wednesday. The Bulldogs scored three runs in the first five innings and led 3-0 but bad luck bit them in the sixth.

The Eagles erupted for five runs in the bottom of the sixth and held on to hand Highland a 5-3 Mississippi Valley Conference loss.

Highland slipped to 6-7 (1-3) with the setback.

Highland sweeps doubleheader from Belleville East 9-8, 13-3

The Bulldogs ended the week on a strong note, defeating Belleville East with a home doubleheader sweep 9-8, and 13-3 on Saturday afternoon.

Down 8-3 in the bottom of the seventh in the opening game, the Bulldogs erupted for six runs to post a walk-off win. Kolby Frey’s bases-loaded double drove home the winning run.

In the second game, Jacob Wilis two-run homer in the second inning sparked a three-run Highland rally for a 6-3 lead.

The Bulldogs added three more runs in the fourth to go up 9-3, as Carter Wiegman pounded a two-run shot for the big blow.

Highland added two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to close the Lancers out and complete the twin-bill sweep.

Senior righthander Griffin Frahm started and earned the victory.

Softball

Highland 8, Mascoutah 1

Highland got the bats going early and late Tuesday as it scored three runs in the first and added another four runs in the sixth inning, rolling to an 8-1 Mississippi Valley Conference victory at Mascoutah.

Lilly Garbett and Regan Krask led the Lady Bulldogs 10-hit attack. Garbett went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Krask went 2-for-3.

Sam Miener went 1-for-3 with a run scored and had the big hit of the game with a three-run home run.

Emily Allsman handled business in the circle, striking out 14 and walking none as she went the distance to get the win.

Highland 10, Civic Memorial 3





The red-hot Lady Bulldogs had another strong day on the softball field on Wednesday.

Highland struck for four runs in the second inning and four in the fourth inning and rolled to an easy 10-3 conference win at home over Civic Memorial.

Sydney Parkerson had the big bat as she went 4-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Garbett was 3-for-4 with a run scored, and Allsman was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a walk.

Miener was dominant from start to finish, striking out 13 and yielding just one walk as she went the distance to get the complete game win.

Highland, winners of five straight games, improved to 8-4 and leads the Mississippi Valley Conference with a 4-0 mark.

Girls Soccer

Wesclin 3, Highland 0

It was a tough road trip to McKendree University in Lebanon on Saturday morning for the Highland girls soccer team. The Lady Bulldogs (5-9) played solid on defense, but could not find the back of the net as Highland got blanked 3-0 by the Wesclin Warriors.

Bella LaPorta made five saves in goal and took the loss.

Girls track

Lady Bulldogs win Roxana Relays

The Lady Bulldogs track team went to Roxana on Monday and excelled, winning the girls division of the Roxana Relays with a first place total of 88 points. East Alton/Wood River was second with 62 points and host Roxana was third with 60.

In the field events, Josie Hapack won the discus with a throw of 105-11.

Highland’s 4x800 relay team of Grace Meyer, Jessica Borror, Danielle Little, and Julie Loeh won first place with a time of 11:09.7.

In the distance medley relay, the Lady Bulldogs also took first place as Loeh, Borro, Kate Marti, and Meyer won the race, hitting the tape at 14:05.2.

Lydia Hadowsky placed second in the 100-meter hurdles with a personal record time of 17.81. Faith Hickam came in fourth place.

Highland girls take fourth at Mascoutah Invitational

On Wednesday, the Highland girls track team had a solid showing at the Mascoutah Invitational meet.

The Lady Bulldogs racked up 79 points to take fourth place in the meet’s 13-team field.

In the throwing events, Taylor Kesner won the shot put with a first-place throw of 38’6.25.

Olivia Wilke fared well in the triple jump with a fourth-place leap of 32-7 Abby Beyer took fourth place (95’3). Megan Griesbaum had another strong day in the pole vault, placing third with a height of 8 feet, 6 inches.

Middle distance specialist Marti had a top-shelf day in the 800-meter run as she won it with a time of 2:34.31.

In the relays, Highland got a big first finish place from their 4 x 800-meter relay team of Krista Rittenhouse, Faith Brindley, Loeh, and Marti. The quartet topped the field with a time of 10:24.67.

Hadowsky had two top 10 finishes in the hurdles, placing fifth in the 100-meter hurdles, and ninth in the 300-meter hurdles.

Boys Track

Bulldogs capture Roxana Relays

On Tuesday, the Highland boys track team traveled to Roxana and turned in a top-shelf performance winning the Roxana Relays with 75 points. Civic Memorial was second with 72 points and Carrollton finished third with 58 points.

In the sprint events, the Bulldogs had two top 10 finishers in the 100-meter dash as Ethan Leftwich finished second and Connor Miller finished sixth.

Easton Rosen came up big in the 3,200-meter run with a second-place time of 10:19.10. Austin Roach ran a 17.81 to win the 110-meter hurdles.

In the 3,200 meter run, Rosen and Ethan Augustin had good finishes as Rosen finished second with a PR time of 10:19.10 and Augustin ran an 11:14.19 to finish fifth.

Connor Sands had a good day in the jumping events. Sands took third in the long jump with a PR leap of 20-00.50. In the triple jump, Sands claimed first place with a PR jump of 40-01.50.

The relays also fared well for the Bulldogs as Highland’s distance medley relay team won along with the 4x200, and 4x800 relay team took second place. Josh Loeh, Owen Kobbeman. Augustin, Nick Hanratty ran an 11:37.12 to win the distance medley.