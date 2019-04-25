Highland Around Town

Highland News Leader The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland.

Noon Wednesday, May 1, is the deadline to appear in next week's "Around Town" listing.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Highland News Leader Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Wednesday, May 1 through Friday, May 3:

▪ St. Mary Church Trenton semi-annual Rummage & Bake Sale — 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 218 W. Kentucky St., Trenton.

Thursday, May 2:

▪ Diabetes Wellness Workshop — 2 p.m. St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, 9515 Holy Cross Lane Breese. Four-week series offering tips to living better with diabetes. Explore topics on managing diabetes, healthy eating, monitoring blood glucose and continuing your journey with diabetes. Other series dates are May 9, 16 and 23. Space is limited. Registration required. 618-526-5743.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

Thursday, May 2 through Saturday, May 4:

▪ Alhambra Community-Wide Yard Sale — 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Alhambra. Map available at First Baptist Church, 209 W. Main St., Alhambra. More than a dozen families participating. Free snacks, open bathrooms at the church. Five-dollar fill-a-bag for Missions and lunch available at Salem UCC.

Thursday, May 2 through Sunday, May 5:

▪ 70th Annual St. Louis Book Fair — 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Greensfelder Recreation Complex at Queeny Park, 550 Weidman Road, Ballwin, Mo. General admission $10 on Thursday. Free admission all other days. Sale includes hardcover and paperback books, CDs, DVDs, comic books. 314-993-1995 or stlouisbookfair.org

Friday, May 3:

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main, Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.

▪ Second annual St. Louis Science Fiction & Fantasy Short Film Festival — 6 to 10 p.m. St. Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Ave., St. Louis. Screen entries in the film competition and learn about cinematography, special effects, editing, directing, costuming, and set design. Visit slsc.org for the full schedule of events.

▪ Elijah Wyatt Lobb Benefit Dance — 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. Breese American Legion, 575 N. Main St., Breese. Evening to feature live music, silent auction, liquor raffle, unlimited chicken and a cash bar with happy hour from 7 to 8 p.m. Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Must be 21 or older. Tickets can be purchased by calling 618-792-5356, 618-972-3334, 618-977-7345, 618-975-7427 or 618-420-8274. Proceeds to benefit the Lobb family for Eli’s medical expenses. For information about Eli’s fight: facebook.com/pg/ElijahLobb

▪ Kaskaskia College Concert — 7:30 p.m. Jane Knight Auditorium, 27210 College Road, Centralia. Featuring the Percussion Ensemble and KC Jazz Ensemble under the direction of Professor Cliff Jourdan, and the Concert Choir and KC Blues under the direction of Professor Lynda Marshall. Admission is free.

Saturday, May 4:

▪ Trenton Tumbleweeds Spring Plant Sale — 8 to 11:30 a.m. City Park Pavilion, Trenton.

▪ Edwardsville Garden Club Spring Plant Sale — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1802 Madison Ave., Edwardsville.

▪ Thyme to Garden Spring Plant Sale — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Historic Locust Street Fair, Centralia.

▪ Spring Fling Festival — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain or shine). American Farm Heritage Museum, 1395 Museum Ave., Greenville. Train rides, the Lil’ Red Barn, special exhibits, a flea market and more. Breakfast and lunch will be served. facebook.com/events/2373341086281726

▪ Community Link 13th Annual Buddy Walk — 9 a.m. Northside Park, N. Cherry St., Breese. Unite for a common cause to educate, advocate and celebrate Down syndrome and other developmental disabilities. Registration fees: Walk $15; 5K $25. For more information or to register: commlink.org/buddywalk

▪ Yoga in May — 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Get fit and healthy when you join this calming yoga session. Please bring your own mat. Space is limited. Register: 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Tuesday, May 7:

▪ Women in the Civil War — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. The Civil War marked a turning point for women and their role in society. During the war, many women nursed soldiers, spied on the enemy, cooked and laundered for enlisted men and fought as soldiers by concealing their identities and enlisting as men. Presented by Gary Jackson. Registration required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Back to the Future’ — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

Wednesday, May 8:

▪ Celebration of Diversity — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Kaskaskia College Lifelong Learning Center, 27210 College Road, Centralia. Participants will be treated to a chef’s tasting featuring foods from around the world provided by the KC Culinary Arts students. Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 children under 12. Tickets limited to 225 people. For more information or to purchase a ticket, 618-545-3182 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu

Saturday, May 11:

▪ Ms. LOL Pageant 2019 — 7 p.m. Highland Upper Elementary Auditorium, Highland. Twelve men will competing for the title of Ms. LOL while raising awareness for childhood cancer. Tickets: Auditorium $25, Ballroom $15. Tickets can be purchased at Leaps of Love, 1005 Broadway, Highland, or online at leapsoflove.org

Sunday, May 19:

▪ 5th annual Matthew Deien Memorial Fishing Derby and Bingo Day — 1 to 5:30 p.m. Breese Jaycee Park, Germantown Road, Breese. Event for people with disabilities and their families. All ages are welcome. Dinner served 3:15 p.m. Drinks served throughout the afternoon. Fishing poles and bait will be furnished. Volunteers available for those who need assistance. RSVP by May 14. 618-224-9200 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or via email LindaR@DeienChevrolet.com