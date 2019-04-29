Elijah Wyatt Lobb Benefit Dance scheduled for Friday

The evolution of cancer treatment in the metro-east Take a look at the evolution of cancer treatment in the metro-east. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a look at the evolution of cancer treatment in the metro-east.

A fundraiser will be held in Breese on Friday for a child who is fighting a rare cancer.

The Elijah Wyatt Lobb Benefit Dance will be held Friday at the Breese American Legion. From 7 p.m. to midnight, the evening will feature live music, a silent auction, a liquor raffle, unlimited chicken and a cash bar with happy hour from 7-8 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Lobb family.

Two-year-old “Eli” is the son of Nikita and Jordan Lobb. Nikita Lobb grew up in Highland, and Eli’s grandparents Debbie Wright and Dale Krump are Highland residents. In September 2018, Eli was at daycare in Louisiana when he was sent home with a slightly swollen jaw after roughhousing with another toddler.

After the swelling did not subside after several days, he was taken to the hospital, where preliminary scans revealed tumors. Eli was sent to a larger hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana, where doctors were finally able to name his condition a rare cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma.

Eli was transferred to St. Jude, where they found the cancer was invading his lungs and pelvic area. He began an intense series of chemotherapy treatments that included 33 radiation treatments.

In December, the Lobbs received the results of his 12-week scans. The tumors were nearly gone from his lungs and pelvis with mere remnants remaining in his jaw.

Eli later received a second, more deadly diagnosis — a rare complication of cancer called Leptomeningeal carcinomatosis in which the disease spreads to the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

The complication occurs in only 5 percent of cancer patients and is usually terminal. The following day Eli and his family welcomed the birth of his little brother Gabe.

Despite a median survival rate of two to three months, Eli’s family and doctors are continuing to fight the disease.

Eli’s parents are currently caring for him and his infant brother, Gabe, full time.

Donations for the family’s medical bills and expenses are being accepted. Tickets for the benefit dance are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Tickets can be purchased by contacting Andy Lobb at 618-792-5356, Chris Detmer at 618-972-3334, Jessica Kuhl at 618-977-7345, Deb Meyer at 618-975-7427 or Anne Toeben at 618-420-8274.





For more information about Eli, visit https://www.facebook.com/ElijahLobb.