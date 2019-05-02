Highland Around Town

Highland News Leader The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland.

Wednesday, May 8:

▪ Celebration of Diversity — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Kaskaskia College Lifelong Learning Center, 27210 College Road, Centralia. Participants will be treated to a chef’s tasting featuring foods from around the world provided by the KC Culinary Arts students. Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 children under 12. Tickets limited to 225 people. For more information or to purchase a ticket, 618-545-3182 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu

Thursday, May 9:

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

Friday, May 10:

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.

Saturday, May 11:

▪ The Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 138 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Rain or shine. Local produce, jewelry, furniture and much more. goshenmarket.org

▪ Highland Garden Club Plant Sale — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Glik Park, Korte Rec Center Parking Lot, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland.

▪ Free Secure Shredding & Recycling Day — 9 to 11 a.m. Bradford National Bank, 1100 Mercantile Drive, Highland. Securely destroy and recycle old financial documents, cancelled checks, bank statements, tax and investment records.

▪ Benld’s 9th annual Craft Fair & Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Benld Civic Center, 205 E. Central Ave., Benld. Free admission. Homemade Italian beef, barbecue, potato salad, homemade desserts available for purchase. Same-day 50/50 and other two big raffle item drawings.

▪ Highland Choral Parents Association and Highland Band Parents Association Fundraiser — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Kloss Furniture, 1100 Broadway, Highland. Five percent of every Kloss Furniture purchase made this day will be donated to the Highland High School music department. Live performances by the HHS Chamber Singers, Madrigal Singers, Pep Band, Drumline and Symphonic Band. BBQ and bake sale. All are welcome.

▪ Ms. LOL Pageant 2019 — 7 p.m. Highland Upper Elementary Auditorium, Highland. Twelve men will compete for the title of Ms. LOL while raising awareness for childhood cancer. Tickets: Auditorium $25, Ballroom $15. Tickets can be purchased at Leaps of Love, 1005 Broadway, Highland, or online at leapsoflove.org

Sunday, May 12:

▪ New Baden Mother’s Day All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast — 8 to 11 a.m. New Baden American Legion, 105 E. Illinois St., New Baden. Featuring Behrmann’s sausage, homemade pancakes and more. Cost: $8 adults, reduced prices for kids.

▪ Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 400 N. State St., Litchfield. Specializing in antiques, collectibles, vintage items, refurbished items. Live entertainment. visitlitchfield.com/events/litchfieldpickersmarket

Monday, May 13:

▪ Marine Historical Society Meeting — 7 p.m. Marine Township Senior Citizen Building, 101 W. Silver St., Marine. Program is about the history of Benld Coliseum. All are invited.

Tuesday, May 14:

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Clueless’ — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

▪ Kaskaskia College Concert — 7:30 p.m. Jane Knight Auditorium, 27210 College Road, Centralia. Featuring the Concert Band, under the direction of Professor Cliff Jourdan, and the Community Chorale under the direction of Professor Lynda Marshall. Admission is free.

Sunday, May 19:

▪ 5th annual Matthew Deien Memorial Fishing Derby and Bingo Day — 1 to 5:30 p.m. Breese Jaycee Park, Germantown Road, Breese. Event for people with disabilities and their families. All ages are welcome. Dinner served 3:15 p.m. Drinks served throughout the afternoon. Fishing poles and bait will be furnished. Volunteers available for those who need assistance. RSVP by May 14. 618-224-9200 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or via email LindaR@DeienChevrolet.com

Tuesday, May 21:

▪ An Introduction to Photo Editing — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Local travel and landscape photographer Jennifer Mishra will introduce you to the world of filters and photographic post-processing. Class will focus on easy-to-use, freely available programs, but will also include an introduction to software like Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop. Space is limited. Register: 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org