Highland Around Town

Thursday, May 16:

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

Friday, May 17:

▪ Marine Library Spring Book Sale — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Marine Library, 202 E. Silver, Marine. One day only. Price: 25 cents per book or fill a plastic bag for $2. Money raised will be used to defer operating expenses.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Faith Countryside Carnival — 4 to 7 p.m. Faith Countryside Homes, 100 Faith Drive, Highland. The community is invited to help the residents and staff of Faith Countryside celebrate National Nursing Home Week. Open house, music, food, entertainment, games, vendors, silent auction, Ardy the Clown, photo ops, fortune teller, police dog demonstrations and more. 618-651-3208.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.

Saturday, May 18:

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ The Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 138 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Rain or shine. Local produce, jewelry, furniture and much more. goshenmarket.org

▪ Highland Parks & Recreation: The Fun Theory — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Korte Recreation Center, rear parking lot, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. A unique race that will allow the novice and the experienced runner the opportunity to achieve a personal goal of completing one, five, 10 or more laps of a 1.75-mile loop. Fee: $35 for individual, $90 for team of three. Portion of proceeds will benefit accessible playground at Rinderer Park. 618-651-1386.

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Sunday, May 19:

▪ St. Jacob UCC Strawberry Festival — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Township Park, 239 W. Main St., St. Jacob. Music, crafters, jump houses, children’s entertainment. Hot dogs, pork burgers, brats, and strawberry desserts. stjacobil.com/events

▪ Memorial Day Service — 12:30 p.m. Oaklawn Cemetery, Oaklawn Road, Glen Carbon. Service will include a reading of the names of all veterans buried at Oaklawn. The Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at the pavilion following the service. All are welcome. Please bring a lawn chair.

▪ Buck Road Cemetery Memorial Day Service — 2 p.m. Buck Road Cemetery, Maryville. Celebration will include a Ringing of the Bell honorarium to World War I. Certificates of participation and poppies will be presented to all attendees. Guest speaker: David Noble, retired, Major, U.S. Army. Featured soloist: Martha Brockus. Marsha Etzkorn will play Taps, the Military Medley and special World War I music.

Tuesday, May 21:

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Strangers on a Train’ — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

▪ An Introduction to Photo Editing — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Local travel and landscape photographer Jennifer Mishra will introduce you to the world of filters and photographic post-processing. Class will focus on easy-to-use, freely available programs, but will also include an introduction to software like Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop. Space is limited. Register: 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 7:

▪ Vacation Bible School 2019: To Mars and Beyond — 9 to 11:30 a.m. Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2520 Poplar St., Highland. Open to children ages 4 through sixth grade. Includes daily snacks, crafts, science, games, songs, Bible stories and more. Registration forms available at the church office.