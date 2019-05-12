Highland sports report

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

Baseball

Highland 4, Civic Memorial 1

Holding a slim 2-1 lead after five innings, the Highland baseball team came up big in the sixth inning and had enough to knock off visiting Civic Memorial on Monday.

The Bulldogs pushed across two runs in the bottom of the sixth and starter Tyler Werner took care of the rest as HHS beat the Eagles 4-1.

Ross Spies went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Jacob Willis was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Werner was dialed on the mound as he gave just five hits, struck out three and walked one to get the complete game win.

Highland 10, Gibault 0

A road trip to Waterloo the following day was no big deal for the HHS Bulldogs.

Highland scored five runs in the first four innings and added another four runs in the top of the seventh, rolling to a 10-0 win against Gibault.

Spies and Kyle Schlater came up big at the plate. Spies went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Schlater had a 2-for-3 day with three RBIs and a run scored.

Landon Oestringer had two hits with a double, an RBI, and a run scored. Kolby Frey had a hit and scored two runs.

Michael Barth pitched 4 1/3 innings for the win.

Highland 5, Nashville 0

On Friday, Highland got out to a 3-0 lead against Nashville.

In the bottom of the sixth, Chase Wilson ripped a two-run single with two out, pushing the margin to 5-0.

Frey held up his end on the mound and tossed a shutout as the Bulldogs rolled to a 5-0 victory at Highland High School.

Boys Tennis

MVC championships

The Highland boys tennis team ventured to Triad for the Mississippi Valley Championships on Friday-Saturday.

In the doubles portion Friday, the Bulldogs No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams finished in fifth place.

At No. 1 doubles, Dylan Barghetzi and Sutherland Allen finished in second place.

Singles flights were set to play Saturday but were moved to Monday due to wet weather.

Boys Track

Bulldogs have tough day at Mississippi Valley Conference Meet at Civic Memorial

A talented field headed by conference rivals Mascoutah and Triad proved a little too tough for the Highland boys track team at the Mississippi Valley Conference meet at Civic Memorial High School on Wednesday.

Highland finished fifth in the team standings with 47 points behind first-place Mascoutah (227), Triad (138), Jerseyville (52), and Waterloo (52).

Middle distance specialist Nick Hanratty had a strong day with a second place in the 1,600-meter run (4:42.86) and a third-place finish in the 3,200-meter run (10:20.07).

Brylee Portell got big points for the Bulldogs in the 300-meter hurdles as he finished second to Mascoutah’s Armond Williams with a time of 43.29.

Girls Soccer

Highland 2, Civic Memorial 0

Senior forward Jaqlyn Ferguson continued her torrid scoring ways for the Lady Bulldogs on Monday as she broke double digits in scoring for the season against Civic Memorial.

Ferguson scored her 10th and 11th goals of the season in the first half and sophomore goalie Bella LaPorta made that early lead hold up as HHS posted a 2-0 shutout.

LaPorta earned the win with another strong effort in goal while securing her sixth solo shutout.

Mascoutah 2, Highland 1

On Wednesday, the Lady Bulldogs squared off on the pitch against another Mississippi Valley Conference foe as Mascoutah came calling to Highland High School.

Both teams scored a goal in the first 40 minutes of play but Highland LaPorta and Mascoutah goalie Sydney Packler locked down the goals in the second half and through overtime.

In the penalty kick portion of the game, the Indians outscored HHS 2-1 for the win.

Triad 2, Highland 0

Highland finished its regular season Thursday at rival Triad High School.

Triad clicked for a goal in the first half and a goal in the second half and Knights goalies Regan Chivas and Abbet Counts combined for a shutout as Triad blanked the Lady Bulldogs 2-0.

Katie Rogers and Sydney Thomas scored goals for the Knights. HHS finished the regular season at 6-14-2 overall, 4-6 in the MVC.

Fourth-seeded Highland opens the postseason a with Class 2A regional semifinal game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Triad against fifth-seeded Mascoutah.

Softball

Highland 10, Civic Memorial 0

Fun was on the menu when the Lady Bulldogs paid a visit to Civic Memorial on Monday.

A big five-run first inning set the tone as Highland rolled to a 10-0, six-inning mercy-rule win over the Eagles at Bethalto Sports Complex.

Senior shortstop Lilly Garnett paced the Bulldogs 14-hit attack with a 3-for-4 day with a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored. Reagan Crask, Jordan Fields, and Sam Miener each had two hits and Emily Allsman drove in two runs.

Miener started in the circle and pitched six scoreless frames, giving up just three hits.

Girls Track

Lady Bulldogs finish fifth at Class 2A Triad Sectional

The Highland girls track team traveled to Triad on Friday and turned in a solid showing at the Class 2A Sectional meet at Triad High School.

In the middle distance events, Kate Marti qualified for the state meet with a third place finish (2:27.68) in the 800-meter run.

Julia Loeh finished fourth (5:42.61) in the 1,600-meter run and Krista Rittenhouse placed sixth (5:49.16).

Faith Brindley and Grace Meyer medaled in the 3,200-meter run placing fourth and sixth, respectively.

Lydia Hadowsky placed seventh in the 100-meter hurdles and 10th in the 300-meter hurdles.

In the relays, the Lady Bulldogs got a big day out of their 4x800 relay team of Rittenhouse, Loeh, Jessica Borror, and Marti, which placed fourth with a time of 10:01.94.

Megan Griesebaum qualified for state with fourth place finish in the pole vault with a height of 9 feet, 7 inches. Hadowsky finished sixth in the pole vault with a height of 9 feet, 1 inch.

Sophomore standout Taylor Kesner won the shot put title with a first place throw of 41-9.50. Kesner also qualified for the Class 2A state meet.