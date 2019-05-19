Highland Bulldogs Sports Report

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

Baseball

Highland 3, Effingham 1

The suddenly red-hot Highland baseball team returned to action on Monday against Effingham and kept their winning ways going with a 3-1 nonconference victory.

HHS scored two runs in the fourth to erase a 1-0 deficit and added an insurance tally in the fifth for good measure.

Kolby Frey led the way at the plate going 3-for-3 with an RBI.

Senior lefty Payne Waldman continued his recent dominance with another strong outing. Waldman fanned nine batters and walked just one as he went the distance to get the win and improve to 4-2 on the season.

Highland 10, Centralia 0

A day after dropping their Mississippi Valley Conference finale to Mascoutah, the Bulldogs rebounded nicely at home.

Highland struck early with five runs in the first two innings and rolled to a 10-0 mercy-rule win on Senior Day against Centralia.

Highland 15, Murphysboro 4

A road trip to Murphysboro ended up being a great day for the Highland baseball Bulldogs on Friday.

Holding a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth, HHS exploded for five runs and added a seven-run rally in the seventh to roll to an easy 15-4 nonconference win.

Starting and winning pitcher Griffin Frahm went the distance for HHS.

Highland splits season-ending doubleheader at Mount Vernon

The final day of the regular season was a mixed bag for the baseball Bulldogs as they paid a visit to Mount Vernon for a doubleheader on Saturday.

Highland lost the opening game of the twin-bill to the host Rams 5-4 in eight innings, and then rebounded nicely to take the nightcap 8-5.

In the first game, HHS fell behind 5-1 after five innings, but responded with three runs in the top of the sixth to force a 4-4 tie.

Neither team scored in the seventh before the Rams posted a run in the bottom of the eighth for the walk-off victory.

HHS started off much better in game two, scoring two runs in the first and two in the third to go up 4-0.

Carrying a 5-1 lead into the sixth inning, the Bulldogs tacked on three more runs to a commanding 8-1 lead and gave up just three runs in the last two innings to take home the win.

Fifth-seeded Highland (20-13) opens up Class 3A regional play with a quarterfinal game at 4:15 p.m. Monday at home against ninth-seeded Breese Central.

Softball

Edwardsville 3, Highland 2

The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Edwardsville for a nonconference game Monday and for 3 1/2 innings, things looked good.

HHS took a 1-0 into the bottom of the fourth but Edwardsville answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame, and despite a run in the top of the seventh to tie the score, the Lady Bulldogs lost in the bottom of the frame on a walk-off as the Tigers grabbed a 3-2 win at Edwardsville Sports Complex.

Sam Miener led the Lady Bulldogs with a 2-for 3-day at the plate with an RBI. Miener also pitched seven innings and took the tough-luck loss for Highland.

Marion 5, Highland 4

Down 5-0 after six innings, the Lady Bulldogs pulled off a furious four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh. It was not enough, however as Highland fell at home Monday to Marion 5-4.

Sydney Parkerson swung the big bat for HHS going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Emily Allsman turned in a stout effort in the circle. Allsman struck out five and walked one and gave up three earned runs as she improved to 5-2 on the season.

Highland 10, Mascoutah 0

It was another good outing for the Highland softball team as Highland started fast and rolled to a 10-0 Mississippi Valley Conference win at home Friday against Mascoutah in their conference finale.

HHS scored three runs in the third and six runs in the fourth to overwhelm the Indians.

Nicole Knackstedt and Sydney Parkerson each collected three hits and drove in two runs. Parkerson doubled twice and scored two runs. Sophomore catcher Jordyn Fields went 2-for-3.

Miener pitched six shutout innings to claim her seventh win of the season.

O’Fallon 2, Highland 0

The Lady Bulldogs traveled to O’Fallon on Saturday to finish out their regular season schedule.

Highland bats were no match for O’Fallon ace Hayley Juenger, as she kept the Lady Bulldogs quiet for seven shutout innings.

Ashey Schloer led the Panthers offense with three hits and an RBI as O’Fallon scored two first-inning runs and Juenger made that early lead stand up for a 2-0 win.

Allsman, Lilly Garbett, and Knackstedt, each had hits for HHS.

HHS ended the regular season at 12-11 and begins Class 3A regional play with a semifinal game at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Jerseyville at Jerseyville High School.

Boys Track

Highland boys take fourth place at Class 2A Springfield Lanphier Sectional Meet

The Highland boys track team traveled to Springfield for the Class 2A sectional meet at Lanphier High School on Friday and recorded a fair but not quite satisfying showing as only one athlete qualified for the Class 2A state meet Thursday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

HHS finished fourth out of the 18-team field with 52 points.

In the middle distance events, Highland performed well as Josh Loeh placed third in the 800-meter run (2:03.61), and Nick Hanratty (4:36.02) and Easton Rosen (4:41.07) placed third and fourth, respectively, in the 1,600-meter run.

Hanratty placed third in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:24.06.

In the hurdles, junior Brylee Portell qualified for state in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing second (42.81).

The distance relays gave HHS a decent showing as the 4x800 relay team of Loeh, Rosen, Portell, and Hanratty took third place (8:45.99).

Bryce Kirsch took third in the pole vault with a third-place height of 12 feet, 6 inches.

Connor Sands did well in the jumping events with a fourth-place finish in the long jump and third place finish in the triple jump.

Hanratty and Kirsch barely missed qualifying in the 1,600 and the pole vault.

“It was a tough day to be so close,” Highland track coach Robert Vance said. “They tried hard and I was disappointed for them.”

Boys Tennis

Bulldog Netters fare well in MVC singles tournament

After rain forced postponement of the doubles portion of the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament, Highland was ready to work again on the courts at Triad on Monday.

It was a productive day for the top half of the Bulldogs singles rotation.

Dylan Barghetzi did well, finishing third in No. 1 singles, advancing to the semifinals before falling to Jaden Henderson of Triad, 6-1, 6-1. He beat Devin Biffar of Waterloo 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 to win third place.

Southerland Allen turned in a strong second-place finish in No. 2 singles after losing to Sean Froidcouer of Triad.

Connor Barton finished third in No. 3 singles with a 6-2-, 6-4 win over Wyatt Freand of Jerseyville.

Barghetzi qualifies for state tournament

The Highland boys tennis team had a tough first day Friday at the Class 2A sectional tournament at Triad High School but Barghetzi was one bright spot on the first day.

Barghetzi won his way into the semifinals Saturday before losing to Mascoutah’s Cameron Pavelschak. He finished the tournament Saturday in third place thanks to a victory over Biffar.

The performance vaulted Barghetzi the Class 2A state tournament at No. 1 singles. Barghetzi will compete in the Class 2A state tournament Thursday at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights.