Highland Around Town

Highland News Leader The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland.

Noon Wednesday, May 29, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Highland News Leader Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, May 23:

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Third annual Hand-Rolled Cigar Networking Event — 5 to 8 p.m. Bluff City Grill, 424 E. Broadway, Alton. STL Cigars will be on hand to demonstrate how to hand roll cigars and showcase cigars from around the world. Attendees can mingle with area professionals and friends and make new acquaintances. Live music by Gigi Darr. Food and drink available for purchase. Free and open to the public.

▪ Highland Garden Club — 7 p.m. Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Road, Highland. Program: Boxwoods 101, So Easy Yet So Underused, presented by Avvah Rossi, Boxwood Horticulturist at Missouri Botanical Garden. Visitors always welcome.

Friday, May 24:

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.

Friday, May 24 & Saturday, May 25:

▪ 34th annual Bonifest — 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. St. Boniface Church, 110 N. Buchanan St., Edwardsville. Food, live music, carnival rides, raffles and fun. facebook.com/stb.bonifest/

Friday, May 24 through Monday, May 27:

▪ 66th annual Italian-American Days Festival — 4 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, 12 to 5 p.m. Monday. Benld City Park, 2nd and Willow streets, Benld. Food, live entertainment, games, rides and more. Presented by the Italian Club of Benld. 217-825-7052.

Saturday, May 25:

▪ Edwardsville Masonic Lodge Breakfast — 7 to 11 a.m. Edwardsville Masonic Lodge, 90 Kriege Farm Road, Glen Carbon. Pancakes and sausage with scrambled eggs. Cost: $7 adults, $3 children ages 4-10, age 3 and under eat free. 618-656-7137.

▪ 40th annual Biathlon/Earl Steiner Memorial Highland Biathlon — 8 a.m. Lindendale Park, 2020 Park Hill Drive, Highland. highlandbiathlon.org

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ The Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 138 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Rain or shine. Local produce, jewelry, furniture and much more. goshenmarket.org

Sunday, May 26:

▪ 30th annual Knights of Columbus Car Show — 8 a.m. Gillespie Civic Center, 115 N. Macoupin St., Gillespie. Registration 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by professional judging and trophies presentation. Attendance prizes, food and refreshments, 50/50 drawing.

Tuesday, May 28:

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘My Girl’ — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

Wednesday, May 29:

▪ Highland VFW Auxiliary Card Party — 1 p.m. Highland VFW, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Pinochle, euchre and bunco will be played. Admission is $1. Hot sandwiches and homemade pies and cake will be available.

Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 7:

▪ Vacation Bible School 2019: To Mars and Beyond — 9 to 11:30 a.m. Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2520 Poplar St., Highland. Open to children ages 4 through sixth grade. Includes daily snacks, crafts, science, games, songs, Bible stories and more. Registration forms available at the church office.

Tuesday, June 4:

▪ Madison County Retired Teachers Unit 2 — 10:30 a.m. Castelli’s Moonlight at 255, 3400 Fosterburg Road, Alton. Speaker: Sheila Voss, Vice President, Education at Missouri Botanical Garden, will share information and insights concerning Bring Your Own, Glen-Ed, a grassroots community action group whose mission is to reduce the harm single-use plastics have on our health, the environment and the local economy. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Reservations by May 28, 618-656-8655 or mmayteach@hotmail.com