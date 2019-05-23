Highland Around Town

Highland News Leader The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland.

Wednesday, May 29:

▪ Highland VFW Auxiliary Card Party — 1 p.m. Highland VFW, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Pinochle, euchre and bunco will be played. Admission is $1. Hot sandwiches and homemade pies and cake will be available.

Thursday, May 30:

Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Municipal Band Concert & Ice Cream Social — 7 p.m. Hogue Lawn, Greenville University, 315 E. College Ave., Greenville. Free concert and an ice cream fundraiser to support the work of The Simple Room.

Friday, May 31:

▪ Peanut Butter & Jam Festival — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Downtown Square, 948 Main St., Highland. Enjoy lunch in downtown Highland where you’ll find a variety of vendors with activities for children, food for purchase, entertainment and free peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and popcorn from the Highland Parks & Recreation Department. Live music by George Portz & Friends of Bluegrass.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.

▪ Troy Family Year of Fun: ‘Hotel Transylvania 3’ — 6 p.m. Tri-Township Park (Pavillion 10), 410 Wickliffe St., Troy. Entertainment and food from 6 to 8 p.m. Movie starts 8 p.m. Leave your wallet at home – everything is free. Hotdogs, chips, water while supplies last. Balloon animals, caricaturists, face painters, bounce houses. 618-667-8769 or troycoc.com

Saturday, June 1:

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ Highland Garden Club Plant Sale — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Korte Recreation Center parking lot, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Variety of perennials, annuals, vegetable plants, bushes and small trees. Rain or shine.

▪ The Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 138 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Rain or shine. Local produce, jewelry, furniture and much more. goshenmarket.org

▪ Alzheimer’s Food Truck and Bake Sale Fundraiser — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cedarhurst of Highland, 220 Field Crossing Drive, Highland. Fundraiser event for a Walk to End Alzheimer’s team. Enjoy good food and sweet treats for a great cause. facebook.com/events/2232590903501499

▪ Heartland Community Chorus presents ‘Pops with Friends’ — 7:30 p.m. Highland Elementary School Auditorium, 1600 Lindenthal Ave., Highland. A swinging good time with jazz standards and contemporary tunes. Tickets: $15 adults, children 16 and under are free. Tickets available at FCB Bank, 111 Walnut St., Highland, from chorus members or at the door. heartlandcommunitychorus.org

Sunday, June 2:

▪ 50th annual Buffet-style Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. St. Gertrude’s Church, Grantfork. Includes dressing and homemade pie, quilt raffle, country store. Cost: $11 adults, $5 children kindergarten to age 10. Carryouts available. 618-675-3384.

▪ Olde Wicks Factory Open House — 4 to 7 p.m. The Olde Wicks Factory, 1100 5th St, Highland. See the progress that’s been made in the Special Events Center. See the Bridal/Groom Suites, West Hall, Stained Glass Room and North Patio. 618-530-1339.

Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 7:

▪ Vacation Bible School 2019: To Mars and Beyond — 9 to 11:30 a.m. Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2520 Poplar St., Highland. Open to children ages 4 through sixth grade. Includes daily snacks, crafts, science, games, songs, Bible stories and more. Registration forms available at the church office.

Saturday, June 8:

▪ About Boating Safety Class — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lake Lou Yaeger’s Milnot Beach House, 4932 Beach House Trail, Litchfield. Covers the following topics: Introduction to Boating, Boating Law, Boat Safety Equipment, Safe Boating, Navigation, Boating Problems, Trailering, Storing, Protecting Your Boat. Class will give students the knowledge needed to obtain a boat license or safety certification in the State of Illinois. Registration fee: $25. Bring a sack lunch. Pre-registration required. Suitable for all ages; participants must be aged 10 or older. 217-324-5832 or elamb@cityoflitchfieldil.com

Friday, June 14 & Saturday, June 15:

▪ 20th annual Garden Tour — 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Edwardsville. Six private residential gardens will be featured in the tour and may be toured at the leisure of the ticket holders. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 the day of the tour. Children ages 10 and under are free. Tickets available at Creekside Gardens, Collinsville; Edwardsville Public Library; Glen Carbon Centennial Library; Market Basket in Edwardsville, Godfrey and Troy; and University of Illinois Extension offices, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo and 1 Regency Plaza Drive, Suite 200, Collinsville. 618-344-4230 or https://web.extension.illinois.edu/mms/downloads/79172.pdf