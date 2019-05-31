Highland Around Town

Highland News Leader The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland.

Noon Wednesday, June 5, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Highland News Leader Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, June 6:

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Friday, June 7:

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on the day of the sale. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Hitz Home Salad Luncheon — 1 p.m. Hitz Home, 201 Belle St., Alhambra. Entertainment from the 60’s Chicks, silent auction, raffle and attendance prizes. There is a $6 charge the day of the event. Bring a friend and enjoy an afternoon of fun and fellowship.

▪ Diabetes Wellness Workshop — 2 p.m. St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Four-week series offering tips to living better with diabetes. Explore topics on managing diabetes, healthy eating, monitoring blood glucose and continuing your journey with diabetes. Other series dates are June 14, 21 and 28. Space is limited. Registration required. 618-526-5743.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.

▪ Greenville Artist Guild: ‘Out On a Limb’ Opening Reception — 6 to 8:30 p.m. Piety’s Art Gallery, 122 S. Second St., Greenville. The show, “Out On a limb” opens with this reception, which will include refreshments and an opportunity to meet the artists. Open to the public. The exhibit runs through June 28. https://www.thegreenvilleartistguild.com/

Friday, June 7 & Saturday, June 8:

▪ Dairy Days — 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. 404 S. Third St., Greenville. Celebrate the local dairy community and farming families. Includes vendors, food booths/trucks, carnival games, a homemade ice cream contest, a cow-milking contest, live music, square dancing and much more. facebook.com/events/2308563322535764

Saturday, June 8:

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ The Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 138 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Rain or shine. Local produce, jewelry, furniture and much more. goshenmarket.org

▪ 22nd annual Edwardsville Route 66 Festival — 8 a.m. to midnight. Edwardsville City Park, 101 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville. Music, food and fun for the whole family. For the schedule of events and other information: edwardsvilleroute66.com

▪ About Boating Safety Class — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lake Lou Yaeger’s Milnot Beach House, 4932 Beach House Trail, Litchfield. Covers the following topics: Introduction to Boating, Boating Law, Boat Safety Equipment, Safe Boating, Navigation, Boating Problems, Trailering, Storing, Protecting Your Boat. Class will give students the knowledge needed to obtain a boat license or safety certification in the State of Illinois. Registration fee: $25. Bring a sack lunch. Pre-registration required. Suitable for all ages; participants must be aged 10 or older. 217-324-5832 or elamb@cityoflitchfieldil.com

▪ Highland Garden Club annual Garden Tour — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visiting seven diverse gardens in the Highland area. Tickets are $6 in advance, $7 the day of the tour and are available at the Highland Chamber of Commerce, Poppy’s Inc dba Widmer Floral, Rural King Flower Shop or from and Highland Garden Club member. facebook.com/highlandgardenclub

▪ 6th annual American Heritage Railroad Train Show — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. American Farm Heritage Museum, 1395 Museum Ave., Greenville. Operating toy/model railroad displays, concession stand on site. Admission: $4 per person, children under 12 free.

▪ The ‘Lucky Few’ Generation — 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Focusing on the generation born between 1925 and 1945. Speaker: Walter L. Hall. The audience is invited to contribute stories, experiences, and reflections about this generation. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Sunday, June 9:

▪ Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 400 N. State St., Litchfield. Specializing in antiques, collectibles, vintage items, refurbished items. Live entertainment. visitlitchfield.com/events/litchfieldpickersmarket

▪ Madison County Historical Society Speaker Series: ‘Eastern European Immigrants of Madison County: Traditions from Home’ — 2 p.m. Fellowship Hall, Immanuel United Methodist Church, 800 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Featuring Marvin Moehle of Granite City, who is the grandson of Macedonian immigrants who played a major role in his life. Free and open to the public. 618-656-1294.

▪ 2019 Summer Concert Series: Wildfire — 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Bobby’s Frozen Custard, 2525 N. Center St., Maryville. Free concerts, weather permitting. Free admission. Bands subject to change. No alcohol, no outside food and drink. bobbysfrozencustard.com

Tuesday, June 11:

▪ Highland Area Christian Women’s Connection — 8:45 to 10:30 a.m. Urban Farmhouse Eatery & Pie Company, 15 Central Blvd., Highland. Monthly brunch buffet. Feature: Donna Plocher from the Louis Latzer Library. Speaker: Viki Scherer, whose topic is “You can plan for the future but you can’t predict it.” Tickets are $11, inclusive and available at the door. Walk-ins are welcome. For reservations: 618-920-0008.

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Royal Wedding’ — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

Wednesday, June 12:

▪ Social Media and Marketing Tools for Small Business Seminar — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Godfrey Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., local business owners and entrepreneurs are invited to meet confidentially with Small Business Development Center small business advisors about their business or idea. Advance registration required for this free seminar. To register or for more information: ilsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/31278

Friday, June 14 & Saturday, June 15:

▪ 20th annual Garden Tour — 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Edwardsville. Six private residential gardens will be featured in the tour and may be toured at the leisure of the ticket holders. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 the day of the tour. Children ages 10 and under are free. Tickets available at Creekside Gardens, Collinsville; Edwardsville Public Library; Glen Carbon Centennial Library; Market Basket in Edwardsville, Godfrey and Troy; and University of Illinois Extension offices, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo and 1 Regency Plaza Drive, Suite 200, Collinsville. 618-344-4230 or https://web.extension.illinois.edu/mms/downloads/79172.pdf