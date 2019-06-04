Bulldog netter Dylan Barghetzi finishes season at state tournament

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

Recently graduated Highland tennis player Dylan Barghetzi had a senior season to remember.

Barghetzi recently finished his senior campaign by reaching his ultimate goal of advancing to the Class 1A State Tournament held at Arlington Heights Hersey High School on May 23-25.

“It was tough and it was a good experience to go up there (to state) and play,” Barghetzi said. “It’s not like anything I’ve played around here. The competition (level) is a lot higher up there.”

The No. 1 singles player for the Bulldogs, Barghetzi made the state cut by finishing third in the singles division during the IHSA Class 1A sectional tournament at Triad High School.

It was during the final two weeks of the regular season Barghetzi played arguably his best tennis.

Barghetzi and doubles partner Sutherland Allen turned in a strong second place finish at the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament on May 11 in the No. 1 doubles flight, which capped off a big season for the duo.

Their most impressive showing of the season came in their semifinal doubles match against Mascoutah, as they took down the Indians in straight sets.

Barghetzi also fared well in the highly competitive No. 1 singles draw that consisted of five eventual state qualifiers. Barghetzi proved he would be a force in singles at sectionals, and, as the three seed, he enjoyed a successful day.

Battling 90-degree heat, Barghetzi defeated Nathan Baum from Waterloo 6-0, 6-0 and then won a long 6-3, 6-3 battle vs. Ethan Corlew of Triad which qualified him for the state tournament.

The Triad match was tricky, forcing Dylan to be the aggressor, and after close starts in both sets, he finished strong with good serving and heavy groundstrokes.

After a tough match against Cameron Pavelschak of Mascoutah on day two, Berghetzi recorded a solid win against Devin Biffar for third place.

That was the third time he played Biffar this season, and all three matches went three sets with Bargehetzi prevailing in each.

Barghetzi enjoys competing at state regardless of the opponent, and he certainly drew the best in his first match, being pitted against No. 1 overall seed Natan Spear of Chicago Northside. Barghetzi battled but fell to Spear 6-0, 6-0.

Still, Highland coach Matt Pellock said he felt the experience was positive.

“I think that was probably the most enjoyable loss of his career,” Pellock said. “Just to be able to play against that type of talent.”

“The whole state experience was a fun send-off and knowing that he had a second tennis career coming up should make it an exciting time for him.”

A second state tournament appearance was a perfect way for Barghetzi to finish his time at HHS.

“It was pretty special (to make it there) for the first time and it was a fun time,” Barghetzi said.

Barghetzi finished his senior season with a 14-7 mark in singles and a 9-4 record in doubles play with Allen.

“The season went pretty well for me,” Barghetzi said. “We had good competition (in the conference) and the conference season went pretty well and other than that, it was one of my better seasons.”

Next up for Barghetzi is college as he will play tennis at Kaskaskia College this fall.

He will be the fourth player from Highland to further his career there. Barghetzi looks to have the success previous Bulldogs have had at Kaskaskia on the court and in the classroom.

“I’m hoping to keep up with the competition and just hold my own and win as many as possible,” Barghetzi said.

Barghetzi is planning to major in Cybersecurity at Kaskaskia College.