Highland author tackles science fiction genre, publishes novella ’323 Sugar Road’

Writing has been in Pamela Stone’s bloodlines since her youth.

Now those talents are on display for readers to enjoy, as Stone, a Highland resident, recently published her first work: A science fiction fantasy novella titled “323 Sugar Road.”

Writing the piece was thrilling for Stone, as well as an exciting daily discovery.

“I would imagine the story going one way and as I’m writing I would create something more or totally different,” she said. “I would get up and before I typed a word I would think, ‘What will we discover today?’ It was an escape and I would get lost in the world of the twins.

“When I would go back to the keyboard to write another chapter I was excited to discover what happened next; even though I had already noted the outcome, it was exciting to bring it to life.”

Here is a brief overview of the novella:

“Twins Kate and Beth inherit a 20’s style mansion from their biological grandfather. Upon entering they meet house manager Jillian. She appears to be a friendly and helpful lady, but the twins quickly learn that looks can be deceiving. The twins’ great aunt, Mrs. Sugarman, is not to be trusted. Kate and Beth uncover many secrets along with Eric, Mrs. Sugarman’s nephew, and their lawyer, Joseph Block, including the grandfather clock that can travel through time.”

Undoubtedly, “323 Sugar Road” was a labor of love for Stone, who said she scrapped a few chapters and started over several times.

“Sometimes I would wonder if the story was good enough to publish,” said Stone, 52. “I would go back and forth with it. Luckily I had sought the advice of experienced writers who told me to keep writing even if I wasn’t happy with how the story was going. I could fix it in editing or discover that it wasn’t as bad as I thought.”

While Stone cherished the project, she noted writing is a solitary endeavor, which presented accompanying challenges.

“It’s not like a regular job where you have a boss telling you what you need to do, or co-workers to confide in,” added Stone, a 1984 Highland High School graduate. “It can be lonely at times. There were many times I would ask myself what I’m I doing here and if it was worth it. I fought negative thoughts, but my drive to succeed and see it through was greater.”

Stone — who published “323 Sugar Road” independently — actually writes under the name of Pamela Rainacer. As backdrop, when Stone lived outside Highland, people pronounced her then-last name of Reinacher as “Rain-acre.”

“So when I decided to get serious about writing, I thought it to be a catchy name to write under and changed the spelling to make it unique,” she said.

Overall, Stone’s writing background dates back to grade school at Eisenhower Elementary in Santa Clara, California. Stone said she would write plays and have her friends perform them in front of their classmates.

However, Stone noted her writing passion rocketed when in high school working on the yearbook staff.

“I wrote a couple articles for the 1984 yearbook … that’s when the writer bug really hit,” Stone said. “I enjoyed it and after high school I took several college courses throughout the years in creative writing and reading books on how to be a better writer.”

Stone said she attempted writing books several years ago, but lacked the confidence to finish them. Being a single mother also made kickstarting her writing career more arduous.

Then, about 2 1/2 years ago, she said “it was now or never” to fully pursue her passion, as her children — Ryan Stone, now 22, and daughter, Beylee Stone, 20 — were grown.

“This time around, I had more time to dedicate to writing ... the kids are grown, and I felt the time was right,” she said. “At this stage in my life I have gone through a lot and had more determination and the confidence level that would keep me going.”

Moving forward, Stone already is working on her next book, a full novel and entirely different story from “323 Sugar Road.”

“It will take place in a futuristic apocalyptic world,” she said. “There will be futuristic gladiators involved and characters from ancient mythology and Gods and spirits from folklore from around the world.”

In this regard, Stone had not originally planned a sequel to “323 Sugar Road,” but, she said, “By some of the feedback I’m getting I’m thinking it could be a possibility down the road.”

Prior to writing, Stone’s professional career included stints in interior decorating and as a medical assistant.

Post-high school, she graduated from Patricia Stevens Career College, majoring in interior decorating. In 2009, she graduated from Sanford Brown College in the medical assistant program.

Stone worked as an interior decorator for various companies from 1992-2001. She also worked in retail after that, designing and setting up displays. Then, Stone worked as a medical assistant in 2009 but could not continue upon learning she eventually would need a cornea transplant.





Now, her life is dedicated to writing, and she couldn’t be happier. She even writes for a St. Louis Cardinals fan site as a blogger at twobirdsonbat.com/bloggers.

“I love writing,” Stone said. “I get to create worlds and bring them to life. It’s very rewarding when I create something in my head and then sit at the keyboard and bring breath to a story. I discover new things about my characters as I’m writing.

“I’m imagining them to do one thing, but as I write it they do something unexpected. It’s creativity doing its thing.”

That said, Stone has some friendly advice for anyone aspiring to make writing a career: Pick up a book and read. She said people can learn from other writers simply from reading.

“If you don’t have time to read then you shouldn’t be writing your own book,” she said. “Seek out amateur writing groups on Facebook and Twitter. You can support each other and learn. Follow established writers and soak up their knowledge.”

She also stressed to overcome negative thoughts and see writing through.

“It will happen — you just have to have the drive to see it through and complete it,” Stone said. “Write with pen and paper your story synopses. The toughest part is filling in the plot when you are writing. If you have some idea where things are going then it will help you in the long run. Most of all don’t give up and just keep writing.”

Stone’s novella is now out on Amazon, and people can purchase it at Amazon.com. It’s available in Kindle form or in paperback.

People can follow Stone on social media on Twitter: @Nove10 Facebook: @Pamelarainacer; on instagram: @pamelarainacer; and Email: Pamelarainacer@gmail.com.