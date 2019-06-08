Highland Around Town

Highland News Leader The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland.

Thursday, June 13:

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

Friday, June 14:

▪ Peanut Butter & Jam Festival — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Downtown Square, 948 Main St., Highland. Enjoy lunch in downtown Highland where you’ll find a variety of vendors with activities for children, food for purchase, entertainment and free peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and popcorn from the Highland Parks & Recreation Department. Entertainment: “You’re the Star” Circus Show.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.

▪ Highland Muny Band: 2019 Summer Concert Series — 8 p.m. Downtown Square, 948 Main St., Highland. Bring lawn chairs. highlandmunyband.wixsite.com/muny-home

Friday, June 14 & Saturday, June 15:

▪ Troy City Wide Garage Sale — Times vary by location. Troy. Maps available online at troymaryvillecoc.com

▪ 20th annual Garden Tour — 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Edwardsville. Six private residential gardens will be featured in the tour and may be toured at the leisure of the ticket holders. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 the day of the tour. Children ages 10 and under are free. Tickets available at Creekside Gardens, Collinsville; Edwardsville Public Library; Glen Carbon Centennial Library; Market Basket in Edwardsville, Godfrey and Troy; and University of Illinois Extension offices, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo and 1 Regency Plaza Drive, Suite 200, Collinsville. 618-344-4230 or https://web.extension.illinois.edu/mms/downloads/79172.pdf

▪ 14th annual Glen Carbon Homecoming — 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday. Old Town, Glen Carbon. Carnival rides, live music, fireworks and more. For more information, including a schedule of events, visit glen-carbon.il.us/872/Homecoming

Saturday, June 15:

▪ Troy City Wide Garage Sale — 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Part of the Troy City Wide Garage Sale. troymaryvillecoc.com

▪ Yoga in the Park — 8 to 9 a.m. Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville. Experience the outdoors and feel good in body, mind and soul. Free yoga class open to all levels. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and blanket to put under mat if grass is wet. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up mat. Offered by the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department. 618-692-7538 or cityofedwardsville.com

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ The Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 138 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Rain or shine. Local produce, jewelry, furniture and much more. goshenmarket.org

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main, Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours and day of the sale. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Troy Recycle Event — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Electronics recycling, paper shredding and old prescription pick-up. Visit www.cjdecycling.com/electronics to see accepted electronics. 618-667-8769.

▪ Greenville Graffiti Vendor Fair & Swap Meet — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. IL-127, Greenville. Handmade items, craft vendors, pop-up shops, vintage items and more. Taking place next to the Greenville Graffiti Car Show. facebook.com/events/307755413223342

▪ 8th annual Greenville Graffiti Car Show — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On the Square, Greenville. Registration 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Awards at 3 p.m. Celebrity guest: Erik Estrada, “Ponch” from the TV show “CHiPs.” Autograph signing 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (no charge). Music, food, vendors, swap meet, bounce house, activities and more. facebook.com/events/177617046498627

▪ Bicycle Rodeo — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Niehaus Cycle Sales, 718 Old Route 66 North, Litchfield. A free bicycle skills event designed to teach children bicyclists the kills needed in order to be better cyclists. Each child that participates will receive a ticket to enter a drawing for prizes. Hot dog lunch and refreshments provided. Rain date: June 22. 217-801-8814 or 217-416-6633

Sunday, June 16:

▪ 2019 Summer Concert Series: Tons O’ Fun Band — 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Bobby’s Frozen Custard, 2525 N. Center St., Maryville. Free concerts, weather permitting. Free admission. Bands subject to change. No alcohol, no outside food and drink. bobbysfrozencustard.com

Tuesday, June 18:

▪ Diabetes Wellness Workshop — 2 p.m. Holy Family Hospital, 200 Healthcare Drive, Greenville. Four-week series offering tips to living better with diabetes. Explore topics on managing diabetes, healthy eating, monitoring blood glucose and continuing your journey with diabetes. Other series dates are June 25, July 2 and 9. Space is limited. Registration required. 618-526-5743.

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘The Outsiders’ — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

▪ Marine Unit of Home and Community Education Association — 7 p.m. Marine Senior Citizens Center, 101 W. Silver St., Marine. Lesson: Senior Bullying, presented by Connie Grapperhaus and Mary Beth Broughton. Carla Michelletto and Mary Helms will provide refreshments. Visitors are welcome.

Thursday, June 20:

▪ Driver Services Mobile Unit — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Weinheimer Community Center, Senior Room, 1100 Main St., Highland. Renew drivers licenses, take driving tests, purchase stickers, etc. By appointment. cyberdriveillinois.com

Friday, June 21:

▪ Energy Efficient Programs Lunch & Seminar — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. Free lunch and information seminar sponsored by Ameren Illinois. Please register by June 18 by calling 618-465-3298, ext. 100.

Friday, June 28:

▪ 31st annual Kaskaskia College Foundation Golf Tournament and Dinner — 12 p.m. shotgun start. Salem Country Club, 700 Divot Drive, Salem. Four-person scramble. Entry includes lunch from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Also includes 18 holes of golf with cart, bag filled with gifts, drinks on the course, special golf events and contests. Dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. Entry fee: $125 per person. 618-545-3069.

Saturday, June 29:

▪ Highland VFW Rock n’ Roll Bingo — 7 p.m. Highland VFW, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Have big fun, win big money. Includes 50/50 drawing, games throughout. Cost: $12 per person, discounted to $9 per person for veterans.

Thursday, July 25:

▪ Escape: Stages St. Louis — 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bursting with explosive energy and 1950’s nostalgia, “Grease” blends an Irresistible mix of adolescent angst and All-American teen spirit to create a high-octane, pop-culture phenomenon you won’t want to miss. Before the show, enjoy lunch with appetizer, entrée, and dessert at Sunset 44 Bistro in Kirkwood. $100 per person. For ages 55 and older. Fee includes motorcoach, one ticket, and lunch. Registration deadline: June 14. 618-692-7538.