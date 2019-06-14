Highland Around Town

Highland News Leader The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland.

Noon Wednesday, June 19, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Highland News Leader Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, June 20:

▪ Driver Services Mobile Unit — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Weinheimer Community Center, Senior Room, 1100 Main St., Highland. Renew drivers licenses, take driving tests, purchase stickers, etc. By appointment. cyberdriveillinois.com

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Practical Safety Tips for Citizens — 6 to 7 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Learn the steps that can be taken to protect yourself and reduce the risk of becoming victimized. To register: 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Friday, June 21:

▪ Peanut Butter & Jam Festival — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Downtown Square, 948 Main St., Highland. Enjoy lunch in downtown Highland where you’ll find a variety of vendors with activities for children, food for purchase, entertainment and free peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and popcorn from the Highland Parks & Recreation Department. Entertainment: Kevin Heim, Paint the Town Purple.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.

▪ Highland Muny Band: 2019 Summer Concert Series — 8 p.m. Downtown Square, 948 Main St., Highland. Bring lawn chairs. highlandmunyband.wixsite.com/muny-home

Friday, June 21 & Saturday, June 22:

▪ Barbeque Fundraiser — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Pork steaks, brats, hotdogs, homemade potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans. Delivery available in area with an order of five or more plate lunches. 618-877-1936.

▪ AARP Driver Safety Course — 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Refresh your driving skills, learn to adjust to age-related changes, and find out how to operate vehicles safely in today’s increasingly challenging driving environment. This classroom-style program will not include any on-road driving. Plan to attend the two sessions, each 4 hours each day. Both sessions must be completed to qualify for your insurance carrier’s discount. Cost $20 (AARP members $15). AARP members please bring membership number on the first day of class. Cash or check made out to AARP must be paid on the first day. Participants must register in advance through the library. To register: 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ SIUE Summer Theater presents ‘As You Like It’ — 7:30 p.m. Metcalf Theater, Edwardsville. Additional performances: 7:30 p.m. June 22, 28, 29; 2 p.m. June 23, 30. facebook.com/events/2485402484805490

Saturday, June 22:

▪ Brain Freezin’ for a Reason 5K — 8 a.m. Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Race to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. Registration fee is $25 online at https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Highland/BrainFreezinforaReason5KRunWalk or $30 on race day. facebook.com/events/2175277082787684

▪ Yoga in the Park — 8 to 9 a.m. Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville. Experience the outdoors and feel good in body, mind and soul. Free yoga class open to all levels. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and blanket to put under mat if grass is wet. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up mat. Offered by the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department. 618-692-7538 or cityofedwardsville.com

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ The Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 138 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Rain or shine. Local produce, jewelry, furniture and much more. goshenmarket.org

▪ HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland and Highland Police Department Annual Bike Rodeo — 9 to 11 a.m. Kloss Furniture & Outlet parking lot, 1100 Broadway, Highland. The first 100 participants will receive a free bike helmet. Event includes free bike helmet fittings, bike inspections and light maintenance (bring your bike), Highland Fire Station tours, refreshments, drawings and giveaways. Rain date: June 29. 618-526-5378.

▪ Girl Power Summit — 2 to 4 p.m. YWCA of Alton, 304 E. Third St., Alton. Come for friendly dialogue, fun, refreshments and education. Theme: Dressing how you want to be addressed, to help empower young ladies and teach them the proper way to dress for certain occasions. Free admission. 314-494-4918.

Sunday, June 23:

▪ 2019 Summer Concert Series: EmiSunshine — 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Bobby’s Frozen Custard, 2525 N. Center St., Maryville. Free concerts, weather permitting. Free admission. Bands subject to change. No alcohol, no outside food and drink. bobbysfrozencustard.com

Tuesday, June 25:

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Secondhand Lions’ — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

Thursday, June 27:

▪ IBEW #649 Retired Members Club — 9 a.m. Eagles Nest Family Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto. Monthly breakfast meeting. Join for a morning of food and fellowship. 618-656-7593.

Thursday, June 27 & Friday, June 28:

▪ HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary annual Garage Sale — 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. St. Paul Catholic Parish Gymnasium, 1412 9th St., Highland. From 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, $3 bargain bag. Donations accepted for sale Wednesday, June 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday, June 27 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Clothing, shoes, books, electronics and large exercise equipment not accepted.

Thursday, June 27 through Sunday, June 30:

▪ Clinton County Showcase presents ‘Alice in Wonderland Jr.’ — 8 p.m. North Park Stage, 10th and Main streets, Breese. Reserved seats and bleacher seating available. Lawn chair seating allowed. In case of rain, no show will be cancelled until at least 9 p.m. Rain date: July 1, 8 p.m. Tickets available at showtix4u.com

Friday, June 28:

▪ 31st annual Kaskaskia College Foundation Golf Tournament and Dinner — 12 p.m. shotgun start. Salem Country Club, 700 Divot Drive, Salem. Four-person scramble. Entry includes lunch from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Also includes 18 holes of golf with cart, bag filled with gifts, drinks on the course, special golf events and contests. Dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. Entry fee: $125 per person. 618-545-3069.

Saturday, June 29:

▪ 2019-20 Highland High School Bass Fishing Team Tryouts — 9 a.m. Highland High School teacher’s parking lot, 12760 Troxler Ave., Highland. Bring gear and be ready to tie both a palomar and trilene knot. Be ready to pitch, roll cast and overhand cast. 618-541-2177 or jrinderer@highlandcusd5.org

▪ Highland VFW Rock n’ Roll Bingo — 7 p.m. Highland VFW, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Have big fun, win big money. Includes 50/50 drawing, games throughout. Cost: $12 per person, discounted to $9 per person for veterans.

Thursday, July 11 & Friday, July 12:

▪ Mini STEM Camp 2019: Sponsored by Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Camp Torqua, 4725 Girl Scout Road, Edwardsville. For Daisies and Brownies (grades K-3). Free transportation available. Pick-up locations in Belleville and Vandalia. Camp fee: $45. Registration deadline: July 1. customercare@gsofsi.org

Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 19:

▪ STEM Camp VII: What Rhymes with Seven? Sponsored by Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Camp Torqua, 4725 Girl Scout Road, Edwardsville. For Juniors and Ambassadors (grades 4-12). Free transportation available. Pick-up locations in Belleville and Vandalia. Camp fee: $80. Registration deadline: July 1. customercare@gsofsi.org