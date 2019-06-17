11th annual Celebrity Pie Auction in Highland set for Friday

Bids fly for homemade pie at charity auction in Highland Virgil Straeter sings The Auctioneer by Leroy Van Dyke. Straeter is accompanied by Kevin Heim, who provided music during the "Paint the Town Purple" at the Peanut Butter & Jam Festival on Friday, June 16. Straeter was the auctioneer during the ann Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Virgil Straeter sings The Auctioneer by Leroy Van Dyke. Straeter is accompanied by Kevin Heim, who provided music during the "Paint the Town Purple" at the Peanut Butter & Jam Festival on Friday, June 16. Straeter was the auctioneer during the ann

The Oldies but Goodies Relay for Life Team will host their 11th annual “Celebrity Pie Auction” during the Peanut Butter & Jam Festival Friday.

Pies will be baked by various Highland celebrities and auctioned off during the “Paint the Town Purple” PBJ Festival beginning at 12:15 p.m. on the Square downtown. Virgil Straeter will serve as auctioneer. All proceeds will benefit Highland’s Relay for Life.

This year’s Celebrity Pie Auction is in memory of Terry Bell who lost his fight to cancer last August. Bell was one of the first of Highland’s celebrities to agree to participate in this fundraiser 11 years ago and baked a cherry pie every year. Even last year when he was undergoing treatment, he was there with his Star-Spangled Cherry Pie.

Although Belle won’t be with us this year, he will be with the community in thought and spirit. His wife, Brenna, has agreed to join the Celebrity Bakers and bake a cherry pie to honor his memory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Highland celebrities who have consented to bake a pie for the auction are:

Mayor Joe Michaelis: Blackberry pie;

Blackberry pie; Chief of Police Chris Conrad: Apple crumb pie;

Apple crumb pie; Brenna Bell: Terry’s cherry pie;

Terry’s cherry pie; Howard Held of Scheffel-Boyle: All American apple;

All American apple; Jay Boulanger of Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home: Very berry pie;

Very berry pie; John Keeven/Karen Simmons of Bradford National Bank: Carmel apple pie;

Carmel apple pie; Christopher Govero of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital: St. Joseph’s unami pie;

St. Joseph’s unami pie; Angela Imming of HCS Communications: Southern bourbon cast iron pecan pie; and

Southern bourbon cast iron pecan pie; and Oldies but Goodies team member Joanne Schneck: Lemon meringue pie in honor of her daughter Gay Bentlage, also a team member and an eight-year cancer survivor.

New to the group this year are Christopher Govero, Chris Conrad, Brenna Bell, and Angela Imming . The remaining bakers are long time participants and back by popular demand.