Highland’s Garbett prepares for freshman season at Wabash Valley College

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

Lily Garbett just recently completed her four-year career at Highland as one of the best softball players ever to play for the Lady Bulldogs.

Garbett, who started all fours years at shortstop, finished her senior season with a bang-hitting .439 with 28 RBIs and eight home runs.

“We pulled up a lot of player’s records and it looks like she has the most home runs (in program history). She’s up there in RBIs and a .401 average after four years and her doubles are through the roof, so she’s one of the most accomplished hitters to come through the program,” Highland coach Glen Nicholls said.

On June 13, Garbett tuned the page on her Highland career and officially signed her letter of intent to play softball this fall at Wabash Valley College in Mount Carmel, Indiana.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Garbett had been talking to a few other schools including Florida Gulf Coast University, but a visit in late May to Wabash sealed the deal for her.

“It kind of came out of nowhere because the past four years, I wasn’t sure I wanted to play softball in college but Mallory Rutz, who went to Wabash, was a shortstop from Highland and she told me one day that they needed a shortstop,” Garbett said. “So, they gave me a call and I went on a visit and I really loved their school and their program and I thought it was a perfect fit for me.”

When she begins classes in the fall, Garbett will be focusing on general studies and criminology classes at Wabash.

According to Garbett, Warrior coach Paul Schnarre and his staff expect her to see significant time this season.

“They lost their shortstop (to graduation), and they told me that, so I’m hoping I’m going to be able to play and start my freshman year at shortstop,” Garbett said. “So I’m going to need to work hard and have a good year.”

Since the end of school, Garbett has been busy working out virtually every day during the week as well as playing with her club team, The Black Widows 18U-Bussman on weekends in tournaments in the Bi-State area.

“I usually work out in some type of way every day whether it’s going to the gym, going to hit, or practicing on our field from one to two hours a day,” Garbett said. “I also practice two times a week with my travel ball team and we have tournaments almost every weekend.”

Heading to Wabash, Garbett joins a program accustomed to winning, as the Warriors posted a 44-14 record this spring.

Nicholls believes Garbett will be an immediate contributor at Wabash.

“She can hit with anybody and her bat’s gonna play,” Nicholls said, “Typically as a coach if you’ve got anybody that can hit, you’re gonna get them in there.”

Garbett hopes a strong freshman year or two good years on the field and in the classroom will allow her to move on to Florida Gulf Coast University.

“I’ve been in contact with Florida Gulf Coast and that’s where I want to go after maybe one or two years at Wabash,” Garbett said.