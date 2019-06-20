MCT Muny Express returns to Highland, St. Jacob & Troy

Madison County Transit’s Highland Muny Express has returned for the 101st Muny season in St. Louis’ Forest Park. The Highland Muny Express makes stops in the communities of Highland, St. Jacob and Troy for every Friday night performance. Provided

After a stellar 2018 season, Madison County Transit’s Highland Muny Express has returned for the 101st Muny season in St. Louis’ Forest Park.





In 2018, the Highland Muny Express made its debut carrying nearly 500 passengers to seven shows, with comparable boarding’s on the Edwardsville Muny Express and surpassing ridership on the Alton Muny Express.

The Highland Muny Express makes stops in the communities of Highland, St. Jacob and Troy for every Friday night performance. The MCT Muny Express drops-off and picks-up passengers directly in front of the Muny, providing an affordable and relaxing, round-trip ride without the hassles of driving, fighting traffic and searching for a place to park.

The 2019 Muny season kicked off the second week of June with “Guys & Dolls.” Highland, St. Jacob and Troy residents can still ride the Muny Express and enjoy “Kinky Boots,” “1776,” “Cinderella,” “Footloose,” “Paint Your Wagon,” and “Matilda.” The Highland Muny Express picks -up at the following stops for every Friday night show:

MCT Highland Park & Ride Lot: 12291 US Highway 40, Highland, 6:47 p.m.

12291 US Highway 40, Highland, 6:47 p.m. St. Jacob Park & Ride Lot: 10670 US Highway 40, St. Jacob, 6:52 p.m.

10670 US Highway 40, St. Jacob, 6:52 p.m. MCT Troy Park & Ride Lot: 200 W US Highway 40, Troy, 7 p.m.

Buses will arrive in front of the Muny, 30 minutes before show time and leave for the return trip 20 minutes after the final curtain, from the same location. Passengers riding the Muny Express can purchase an MCT Express Round Trip pass upon boarding for only $5.

The pass allows passengers to ride to and from the Muny for one fare, eliminating the hassle of paying twice. Passengers can still purchase a one-way ride for $3.50 (adults 13 and older); $1.75 for senior citizens, persons with disabilities; and children ages 5-12. Children under five ride free. Fares for the Muny Express are paid at the time of boarding.

Additional stops, more info

The new MCT Highland Muny Express joins the Alton Muny Express with stops at Alton Square, Alton Best Western Premier, Eastgate Plaza, MCT Wood River Station and the River’s Edge Park & Ride on Illinois 3 and the Edwardsville Muny Express with stops at MCT Edwardsville Station, Cottonwood Mall, Maryville Park & Ride and Gateway Center in Collinsville. Leclaire Junction in Edwardsville will not be a stop this season due to road construction.

For details on the MCT Muny Express or any other MCT service email info@mct.org or call 618-797-4636.