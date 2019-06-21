Highland Around Town

Highland News Leader The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland.

Noon Wednesday, June 26, is the deadline to appear in next week's "Around Town" listing.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Highland News Leader Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, June 27:

▪ IBEW #649 Retired Members Club — 9 a.m. Eagles Nest Family Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto. Monthly breakfast meeting. Join for a morning of food and fellowship. 618-656-7593.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Butterfly Release — 5:30 p.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, Healing Garden, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Butterflies will be released in memory of loved ones. A short reception will follow. To participate or for other information, call 217-246-4167.

▪ Highland Garden Club — 6 p.m. 13948 Klaus Lake Road, Highland. Program: “A Greenhouse for You” and a tour of gardens by Margie Huffman. Members may carpool from Korte Rec Center parking lot no later than 5:30 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

▪ Herb Gardening — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Master Gardener Debbie Owen will present information about herb gardening, which herbs do well in this area and provide tips on how to preserve and use different herbs. To register: 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Thursday, June 27 & Friday, June 28:

▪ HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary annual Garage Sale — 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. St. Paul Catholic Parish Gymnasium, 1412 9th St., Highland. From 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, $3 bargain bag. Donations accepted for sale Wednesday, June 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday, June 27 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Clothing, shoes, books, electronics and large exercise equipment not accepted.

Thursday, June 27 through Sunday, June 30:

▪ Hard Road Theatre presents ‘Disney’s Frozen Jr.’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Highland High School Kennel, 12760 Troxler Ave., Highland. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. Tickets are $10 for adults and $9 for children ages 4-12 and senior citizens. Tickets can be purchased online at hardroad.org, at the Highland Chamber of Commerce, or at the door. Seating is first-come, first-served. hardroad.org

▪ Clinton County Showcase presents ‘Alice in Wonderland Jr.’ — 8 p.m. North Park Stage, 10th and Main streets, Breese. Reserved seats and bleacher seating available. Lawn chair seating allowed. In case of rain, no show will be cancelled until at least 9 p.m. Rain date: July 1, 8 p.m. Tickets available at showtix4u.com

Friday, June 28:

▪ Peanut Butter & Jam Festival — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Downtown Square, 948 Main St., Highland. Enjoy lunch in downtown Highland where you’ll find a variety of vendors with activities for children, food for purchase, entertainment and free pealonut butter and jelly sandwiches and popcorn from the Highland Parks & Recreation Department. Entertainment: A Circus Cowboy Show.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.

▪ Highland Muny Band: 2019 Summer Concert Series — 8 p.m. Downtown Square, 948 Main St., Highland. Bring lawn chairs. highlandmunyband.wixsite.com/muny-home

▪ SIUE Summer Theater presents ‘As You Like It’ — 7:30 p.m. Metcalf Theater, Edwardsville. Additional performances: 7:30 p.m. June 29 and 2 p.m. June 30. facebook.com/events/2485402484805490

Friday, June 28 & Saturday, June 29:

▪ Marine Homecoming — 5 to 9 p.m. Marine Village Park, 300 block of Duncan St., Marine. Parades at 7 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday. Food, rides, bingo, an antique tractor display and music. Friday entertainment: George Portz and Friends of Bluegrass. villageofmarine.net.

Saturday, June 29:

▪ Yoga in the Park — 8 to 9 a.m. Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville. Experience the outdoors and feel good in body, mind and soul. Free yoga class open to all levels. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and blanket to put under mat if grass is wet. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up mat. Offered by the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department. 618-692-7538 or cityofedwardsville.com

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ The Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 138 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Rain or shine. Local produce, jewelry, furniture and much more. goshenmarket.org

▪ 2019-20 Highland High School Bass Fishing Team Tryouts — 9 a.m. Highland High School teacher’s parking lot, 12760 Troxler Ave., Highland. Bring gear and be ready to tie both a palomar and trilene knot. Be ready to pitch, roll cast and overhand cast. 618-541-2177 or jrinderer@highlandcusd5.org

▪ Madison County TRIAD Pet Fair 2019 — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Madison County Wood River Facility, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. The Madison County TRIAD is excited to be hosting its first pet fair. Includes discounted microchipping, vaccinations, pet adoptions, and many other great “pet-centric” offers and opportunities. Sorry no exotic animals. Dogs and cats must be crated or leashed. This event is all ages and free to the public. facebook.com/events/2288892894506399

▪ Upsilon Phi Omega Chapter annual Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Edwardsville YMCA, 7348 Goshen Road, Edwardsville. redcrossblood.org, sponsor code AKA.

▪ Highland VFW Rock n’ Roll Bingo — 7 p.m. Highland VFW, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Have big fun, win big money. Includes 50/50 drawing, games throughout. Cost: $12 per person, discounted to $9 per person for veterans.

▪ 4th annual Burgers & Brews Festival — 6 to 10 p.m. Goshen Market Green, downtown Edwardsville. A night of handcrafted sliders and local beer. Must be 18 or older. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door and are available online at brownpapertickets.com/event/4239652. All proceeds support the Goshen Market Foundation.

Sunday, June 30:

▪ 2019 Summer Concert Series: Feudin’ Hillbillies — 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Bobby’s Frozen Custard, 2525 N. Center St., Maryville. Free concerts, weather permitting. Free admission. Bands subject to change. No alcohol, no outside food and drink. bobbysfrozencustard.com

Monday, July 1:

▪ Waterfowl Hunters Meeting — 7 p.m. IDNR Kaskaskia River SFWA, Baldwin. Informational meeting on waterfowl hunting at the site. Open to the public. 618-785-2555.

Tuesday, July 2:

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘The Sandlot’ — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

Thursday, July 11 & Friday, July 12:

▪ Mini STEM Camp 2019: Sponsored by Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Camp Torqua, 4725 Girl Scout Road, Edwardsville. For Daisies and Brownies (grades K-3). Free transportation available. Pick-up locations in Belleville and Vandalia. Camp fee: $45. Registration deadline: July 1. customercare@gsofsi.org

Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 19:

▪ STEM Camp VII: What Rhymes with Seven? Sponsored by Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Camp Torqua, 4725 Girl Scout Road, Edwardsville. For Juniors and Ambassadors (grades 4-12). Free transportation available. Pick-up locations in Belleville and Vandalia. Camp fee: $80. Registration deadline: July 1. customercare@gsofsi.org