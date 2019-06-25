Celebrity Pie Auction in Highland raises $3,800 for Relay for Life

Highland News Leader The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland.

The Highland Square was packed with Relay for Life friends and supporters who came out to support the Celebrity Pie Auction held during the Peanut Butter & Jam Festival on Friday despite the weather.

This year’s Celebrity Pie Auction, hosted by the Oldies but Goodies Relay for Life team, was in memory of Terry Bell, a long-time supporter of this fundraiser who lost his battle with cancer last August. Bell baked a cherry pie every year; even last year when he was undergoing treatment, he was there with his Star-Spangled Cherry Pie.

This year’s celebrity bakers included:

Brenna Bell: Cherry pie, in memory of Terry Bell;

Cherry pie, in memory of Terry Bell; Mayor Joe Michaelis: Blackberry pie;

Blackberry pie; Highland Chief of Police Chris Conrad: “Break-out” apple crumb pie (complete with nail file);

“Break-out” apple crumb pie (complete with nail file); Joanne Schneck, Oldies but Goodies Relay For Life team member: Lemon meringue pie in honor of her daughter Gay Bentlage, also an Oldies but Goodies team member and eight-year cancer survivor;

Lemon meringue pie in honor of her daughter Gay Bentlage, also an Oldies but Goodies team member and eight-year cancer survivor; Howard Held, Scheffel-Boyle: All American apple pie;

All American apple pie; Karen Simmons, Bradford National Bank: Carmel apple pie;

Carmel apple pie; Jay Boulanger, Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home: Very berry pie;

Very berry pie; Christopher Govero, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital: St. Joseph’s “unami” pie; and

St. Joseph’s “unami” pie; and Angela Imming, Highland Services Communications: Southern bourbon cast iron skillet pecan pie.

In addition, Dennis Worflar of Bulldog Radio donated a pie of bidder’s choice to be baked later.





Local auctioneer Virgil Straeter did the honors with bids flying fast and furious raising $3,800 in approximately 30 minutes finishing just before the winds and rain came. According to Paula Redman of the Oldies but Goodies Relay for Life team, this was another great year — thanks to the generosity and support of the everyone.

A special thanks goes to all those baking pies, to Straeter for serving as auctioneer, to Kevin Heim for providing music and sound equipment, and especially to all those who donated and came out to bid on these pies.

All proceeds will benefit Highland’s 2019 Relay for Life, scheduled July 20 at Highland Hope UMC, Highland.