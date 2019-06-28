Highland Around Town, July 3 edition

Highland News Leader The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland.

Wednesday, July 3:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2-7 p.m. Walgreens, 6607 State Route 162, Maryville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 4 to 7 p.m. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ Breast Cancer Support Group — 6 p.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Share your concerns, questions and more with others as you go through this journey. stjosephshighland.org

▪ Red, White & Brew — 6-10 p.m. The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. The fifth annual fireworks viewing party at the brewery. Tickets are $5 and available at the brewery. Includes live music, dancing, games, food, fireworks and more. facebook.com/events/2395689924033606

Thursday, July 4:

▪ 4th of July Celebration — 9 a.m. Tri-Township Park, 410 Wickliffe St., Troy. Day starts with a fishing tournament from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Contests, carnival games, bounce houses, food and drink vendors. Fireworks display at dusk. Bring chairs and/or blankets. Free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/618470388652212

▪ Fireworks at Glik Park — 4-9 p.m. Glik Park, 12525 Sportsman Road, Highland. Fireworks, food, drinks and inflatables. Please note that coolers are not permitted at the park.

▪ Family Fun Fest — 5 p.m. Robert E. Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey. Vendors, inflatables, games and activities, concessions, arts and crafts, and more. Fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.

▪ Litchfield City Fireworks — 7 p.m. Lake Lou Yaeger, 4943 Beach House Trail, Litchfield. Live music until dusk followed by a fireworks display over the lake. visitlitchfield.com

Friday, July 5:

▪ Friday Classic Movies: ‘Christmas in July’ — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. A classic film and refreshments at the library. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Peanut Butter & Jam Festival — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Downtown Square, 948 Main St., Highland. Enjoy lunch in downtown Highland where you’ll find a variety of vendors with activities for children, food for purchase, entertainment and free peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and popcorn from the Highland Parks & Recreation Department. Entertainment: Starlifter - USAF Mid-America Band.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Hometown Heroes Event — 3-7 p.m. Holy Family Hospital, 200 Health Care Drive, Greenville. The event includes a free barbecue, kids’ activities, health fair, entertainment and more. Family-friendly, free and open to the public. 618-651-2588.

▪ Wine, Appetizers & Entertainment at Poppy’s — 4-7 p.m. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Relax with friends and enjoy live music, wine and appetizers. Cost: $10 per person. No reservations needed.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ Live Music with Claudia Rose at Copper Dock Winery — 7-10 p.m. Copper Dock Winery, 498 White Oak Lane, Pocahontas. facebook.com/events/1048121528912650

▪ Highland Muny Band: 2019 Summer Concert Series — 8 p.m. Downtown Square, 948 Main St., Highland. Bring lawn chairs. highlandmunyband.wixsite.com/muny-home

Saturday, July 6:

▪ Yoga in the Park — 8-9 a.m. Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville. Experience the outdoors and feel good in body, mind and soul. Free yoga class open to all levels. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and blanket to put under mat if grass is wet. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up mat. Offered by the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department. 618-692-7538 or cityofedwardsville.com

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ The Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon 138 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Rain or shine. Local produce, jewelry, furniture and much more. goshenmarket.org

▪ Book Club at Tibbetts House — 1-2:15 p.m. The Tibbets House: Bed, Breakfast & Books, 801 9th St., Highland. All are welcome.

▪ Music & Fireworks at Copper Dock Winery — 2-11 p.m. Copper Dock Winery, 498 White Oak Lane, Pocahontas. Celebrate Independence day with live music, food and drinks. facebook.com/events/353299748719767

▪ 2019 Fourth Fest — 8 p.m. Second and Main streets, Greenville. A night of southern country-rock featuring Confederate Railroad followed by a fireworks display. The concert and fireworks are free. facebook.com/events/410462306360651

Sunday, July 7:

▪ 2019 Summer Concert Series: Zydeco Crawdaddys — 7:30-9:30 p.m. Bobby’s Frozen Custard, 2525 N. Center St., Maryville. Free concerts, weather permitting. Free admission. Bands subject to change. No alcohol, no outside food and drink. bobbysfrozencustard.com

Monday, July 8:

▪ Marine Historical Society — 7 p.m. Louis Latzer Homestead, 1464 Old Trenton Road, Highland. Presentation by Janet Kraus with history and a tour of Latzer’s 12/13-room home and Pet Milk Factory display. All are welcome.

Monday, July 8 through Wednesday, July 12:

▪ Believers: Eternity Wars VBS — 6-8:30 p.m. First Congregational Church, 801 Washington, Highland. The church will be transformed into the snowy Himalayas and prepared to teach kids how to “Conquer Challenges with God’s Mighty Power.”

Monday, July 15:

▪ Medicare Q&A — 6-7 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Bring your questions on how to register and what is covered when you sign up for Medicare. Registration required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Tuesday, July 16:

▪ The Other Pollinators — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Presented by Master Gardener Charlie Pitts. Find out what pollination actually is, how it’s done and a bit about the lives of some of the “other” pollinators, which include native bees, butterflies, moths, ants and even birds. Requires registration. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org