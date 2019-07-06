Highland Around Town, July 10 edition

Highland News Leader The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland.

Wednesday, July 10:

▪ Lory Theater Free Summer Movie Series: ‘The Croods’ — 10 a.m. The Lory Theater, 810 Main St., Highland. Doors open at 9 a.m. First-come, first-served. Concessions available for purchase. 618-882-4977 or thelorytheater.com

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 4-7 p.m. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ Highland Historical Society Membership Meeting — 7 p.m. The Latzer Homestead, 1464 Old Trenton Road, Highland.

Thursday, July 11:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — Noon-4:30 p.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Heritage Room, 9515 Holy Cross Lane, Breese. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — Noon-5 p.m. Anderson Hospital, Classrooms 1 & 2, 6800 State Route 162, Maryville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Discover Your Family Tree — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library, 1001 Ninth St., Highland. Have you ever desired spending time with your children or grandchildren sharing your family tree? This is an opportunity to talk to members in your family and create your own family tree. Tech options will be available if desired. facebook.com/events/611223136066203

▪ Music in the Park Concert Series: RiverTown — 7-9 p.m. Red Hawk Park, 1200 Grafton Hills Drive, Grafton. Free concert. Bring lawn chairs and/or a blanket. Coolers and outside food are allowed. Playground available for kids. Rain date: Aug. 15. facebook.com/events/2255338031373474

Friday, July 12:

▪ Movie Matinees and a Craft — 1-2:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. In the Youth Room, an afternoon movie matinee and take home a craft. Popcorn or popsicles will be provided. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Peanut Butter & Jam Festival — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Downtown Square, 948 Main St., Highland. Enjoy lunch in downtown Highland where you’ll find a variety of vendors with activities for children, food for purchase, entertainment and free peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and popcorn from the Highland Parks & Recreation Department. Entertainment: Jeremy Wright Music

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Wine, Appetizers & Entertainment at Poppy’s — 4-7 p.m. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Relax with friends and enjoy live music, wine and appetizers. Cost: $10 per person. No reservations needed.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ ‘Mamma Mia!’ — 7:30 p.m. Katherine Dunham Theater, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Edwardsville. Additional performances: 7:30 p.m. July 13, 19, 20; 2 p.m. July 14, 21. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, SIUE faculty, staff and non-SIUE students with valid ID. SIUE students are free with a valid summer ID. 618-650-2774.

▪ Highland Muny Band: 2019 Summer Concert Series — 8 p.m. Downtown Square, 948 Main St., Highland. Bring lawn chairs. highlandmunyband.wixsite.com/muny-home

Saturday, July 13:

▪ Yoga in the Park — 8-9 a.m. Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville. Experience the outdoors and feel good in body, mind and soul. Free yoga class open to all levels. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and blanket to put under mat if grass is wet. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up mat. Offered by the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department. 618-692-7538 or cityofedwardsville.com

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ The Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon 138 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Rain or shine. Local produce, jewelry, furniture and much more. goshenmarket.org

▪ School Supplies Donation Drive — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. CVS Pharmacy, 12630 IL-143, Highland. The Highland IFBW will be collecting school supplies needed for the coming school year. Collected items will be donated to the Highland Area Christian Services Ministry who will distribute them to students throughout the community as needed to begin school in August.

▪ All Ages Paint & Pizza — 1-3:30 p.m. Highland Arts & Crafts, 207 Suppiger Lane, Suite 200, Highland. Create your “fun art” masterpiece and learn painting techniques. Pizza and soft drinks included. Cost: $25. Registration required by July 11. 618-882-5482.

Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14:

▪ Contemporary Indian Art Show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. Thirty Native American artists from 15 tribal affiliations across the nations will display and sell fine art. Includes paintings and prints; pen and ink drawings; metalwork; sculptures in stone, antler, wood and clay; pottery in traditional and contemporary forms; jewelry of all types; leather bags and purses; masks; weaving; gourd carving; traditional dolls, beadwork and flutes. Free admission. cahokiamounds.org

Sunday, July 14:

▪ Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 400 N. State St., Litchfield. Specializing in antiques, collectibles, vintage items, refurbished items. Live entertainment. visitlitchfield.com/events/litchfieldpickersmarket

▪ 2019 Summer Concert Series: The Hillbenders — 7:30-9:30 p.m. Bobby’s Frozen Custard, 2525 N. Center St., Maryville. Free concerts, weather permitting. Free admission. Bands subject to change. No alcohol, no outside food and drink. bobbysfrozencustard.com

Monday, July 15:

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. redcrossblood.org

▪ Medicare Q&A — 6-7 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Bring your questions on how to register and what is covered when you sign up for Medicare. Registration required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 19:

▪ Walking in His Footsteps Vacation Bible School — 5:30-8 p.m. St. Paul Catholic Parish, 1412 9th St., Highland. For ages 3 years (potty trained) through entering first grade in the fall. Cost: $10 per person, $25 for a family of three or more.

Tuesday, July 16:

▪ The Other Pollinators — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Presented by Master Gardener Charlie Pitts. Find out what pollination actually is, how it’s done and a bit about the lives of some of the “other” pollinators, which include native bees, butterflies, moths, ants and even birds. Requires registration. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘The Right Stuff’ — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

Thursday, July 18:

▪ Know Your Medicare Benefits Seminar — 10 a.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, Sullivan Room, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. This free seminar will be conducted by a State Health Insurance Program counselor to provide education on Medicare.