July Yard of the Month winner in Highland: Linda Boot

The award for the July Yard of the Month in Highland goes to Linda Boot at 108 Tamarack Lane. This visually appealing landscape, just two years in the making, is the creation of Boot’s, a long-time gardener. Her home is unique because she has some shared landscaping with her neighbors, Jim and Audrey Stone, who live in the adjoining duplex.

A raised island bed is in the middle of the adjoining lawns and complements both homes. A crabapple tree creates the focal point in the berm and is surrounded by a birdbath, metal sculpture, boulders and a pot tipped over with colorful annuals spilling out of the planter. Hydrangeas, some of Boot’s favorite plants, grow under the windows along the front of the house.

Next to the driveway is a small brick edged bed with a boot planter, colorful annuals, boulders and more yard art. A hanging planter holds pots filled with pink and red flowering annuals. Opposite the driveway, another hanging planter, container with trellis, and potted plants accent the corner of her home. The barrel style planters between the street and the sidewalk overflowing with colorful annuals are sure to catch the eye of people who pull up to this homeowner’s yard.

On the front porch is a small statue of a bear in a boot — a collection for her last name. Also next to the door is a bright pink hydrangea, and pots of white, pink and red annuals.

In the back yard next to the house sits a quaint patio with containers of small fruit trees and white iron chairs that invite people to enjoy the flowers and foliage.

A corner of the yard holds iron hanging baskets with geraniums and along the back wall of the house a row of tall gray containers holds pink geraniums, green spikes and trailing plants and upright pencil holly planted between the containers add a formal look to the garden. Boot’s love of gardening and her talent for arranging plants is apparent in every corner of this yard.

Yard of the Month info

Know someone with an inviting yard and landscape deserving of the Yard of the Month honor? Please nominate them for the next Yard of the Month. August nominations are due by July 15 and can be submitted by calling the Highland Chamber of commerce at 618-654-3721; emailing Penny Korte at the Highland Chamber of Commerce at penny@highlandillinois.com; or contacting any Highland Garden Club member.

Please include name, address and contact information for nominees. Yards nominated should display visual attractiveness, creativity, originality and beautification of the neighborhood.

For complete rules on judging and eligibility visit the Highland Garden Club Facebook page. Winners receive a certificate signed by the mayor, a yard sign on display for the month, a $25 gift certificate from the Highland Chamber of Commerce and a garden stone from the Highland Garden Club.

The Yard of the Month Program is sponsored by the city of Highland, Highland Chamber of Commerce and the Highland Garden Club.