Highland’s Relay for Life Celebration Night scheduled for Saturday, July 20

The Relay Steering Committee is hosting Highland’s Relay for Life Celebration Night Saturday, July 20.

This year’s event will be held at Hope United Methodist Church, 12846 Daiber Road, Highland, and will be a night of celebration and remembering.

Relay for Life is a community event to raise money for the American Cancer Society, celebrate the lives of those who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost to cancer and raise awareness of cancer and ways to try to prevent the disease.

This year’s event kicks off with a dinner to celebrate survivors and their caregivers. The community is invited to attend. To register for the dinner, call Kathy Walker at 618-520-9513. Survivors and their caregivers are guests that night; donations will be accepted from others attending to help defray the cost of the meal. Doors open at 5 p.m., and dinner begins at 6 p.m.

The committee is very excited to have Traci Luitjohan as the guest speaker for the evening. Luitjohan, a cancer survivor, will share her amazing story.

The luminaria ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. This is an inspiring and meaningful ceremony to honor survivors and caregivers and to remember those who have lost their battle with cancer. Luminaria can be purchased from any Relay for Life team or by calling Joy Krouper at 618-977-8380, or on site at the event up until 6:30 pm. Luminaria bags are $10 each.

Krouper, and the entire Relay for Life committee, invites the community to the Relay for Life Celebration Night. For more information, call Krouper or Keith Henss at 618-578-1656. To make a dinner reservation, call Walker; to purchase a luminary, call Krouper.

Relay for Life Celebration Night schedule