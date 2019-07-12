Highland Around Town, July 17 edition

Highland News Leader The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland.

Noon Wednesday, July 17, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Highland News Leader Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Wednesday, July 17:

▪ Lory Theater Free Summer Movie Series: “Despicable Me” — 10 a.m. The Lory Theater, 810 Main St., Highland. Doors open at 9 a.m. First-come, first-served. Concessions available for purchase. 618-882-4977 or thelorytheater.com

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Get Productive with Google’s Digital Tools — 11 a.m. to noon. Highland Chamber of Commerce, 1216 Main St., Highland. This workshop introduces Google tools that help you stay organized, collaborate with others, better manage your time and more. To register or for information: 618-654-3721 or http://hlcc.chamberofcommerce.me/members/evr/reg_event.php?orgcode=HLCC&evid=48316337?srh=Get+Productive+with+Google%27s+Digital+Tools

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 4-7 p.m. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

Thursday, July 18:

▪ Know Your Medicare Benefits Seminar — 10 a.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, Sullivan Room, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. This free seminar will be conducted by a State Health Insurance Program counselor to provide education on Medicare.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Carlyle Christian Church, 1025 Lake Road, Carlyle. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Music in the Park Concert Series: Nightlife — 7-9 p.m. Red Hawk Park, 1200 Grafton Hills Drive, Grafton. Free concert. Bring lawn chairs and/or a blanket. Coolers and outside food are allowed. Playground available for kids. Rain date: Thursday, Aug. 15. facebook.com/events/1966885313417971

Friday, July 19:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - Centralia Auditorium, 400 N. Pleasant Ave., Centralia. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Movie Matinees and a Craft — 1-2:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. In the Youth Room, an afternoon movie matinee and take home a craft. Popcorn or popsicles will be provided. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Peanut Butter & Jam Festival — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Downtown Square, 948 Main St., Highland. Enjoy lunch in downtown Highland where you’ll find a variety of vendors with activities for children, food for purchase, entertainment and free peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and popcorn from the Highland Parks & Recreation Department. Entertainment: One for the Road - Harold Shellenger

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Wine, Appetizers & Entertainment at Poppy’s — 4-7 p.m. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Relax with friends and enjoy live music, wine and appetizers. Cost: $10 per person. No reservations needed.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ Highland Muny Band: 2019 Summer Concert Series — 8 p.m. Downtown Square, 948 Main St., Highland. Bring lawn chairs. highlandmunyband.wixsite.com/muny-home

Saturday, July 20:

▪ Yoga in the Park — 8-9 a.m. Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville. Experience the outdoors and feel good in body, mind and soul. Free yoga class open to all levels. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and blanket to put under mat if grass is wet. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up mat. Offered by the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department. 618-692-7538 or cityofedwardsville.com

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ The Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon 138 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Rain or shine. Local produce, jewelry, furniture and much more. goshenmarket.org

▪ Walk with a Doc Program — 9-10 a.m. Greenville University, The Crum Recreation Center, 401 N. Elm St., Greenville. Walk with Dr. Hannah Strong. Topic: Run or Walk? Both are beneficial! hshsholyfamily.org/Events-Classes/Walk-with-a-Doc

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main, Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to noon Marine Coin Company, 200 N. Humboldt St., Marine. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Family Game Night at Tibbets House — 4-6 p.m. The Tibbets House Bed, Breakfast & Books, 801 9th St., Highland.

▪ Highland Relay for Life Celebration Night — Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner is at 6 p.m., and opening ceremony is at 7 p.m. Hope United Methodist Church, 12846 Daiber Road, Highland. For more information, call Joy Krouper at 618-977-8380 or Keith Henss at 618-578-1656.

Sunday, July 21:

▪ 2019 Summer Concert Series: Almost Famous — 7:30-9:30 p.m. Bobby’s Frozen Custard, 2525 N. Center St., Maryville. Free concerts, weather permitting. Free admission. Bands subject to change. No alcohol, no outside food and drink. bobbysfrozencustard.com

Monday, July 22:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Deien Chevrolet, 555 N. Madison, Trenton. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. bloodcenterimpact.org

Tuesday, July 23:

▪ Mussels and Music: Mississippi River Valley Migrant Life in the Early 20th Century — 6-7 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Presentation and music performed by Dennis Stroughmatt, who will perform many of the songs well known during his great grandfather and grandfather’s generation of minstrels and mussel shellers who worked and performed along the Mississippi and Wabash rivers. Registration required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: “The Neverending Story” — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

Tuesday, July 23, through Sunday, July 28:

▪ Madison County Fair — 9 a.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Sunday. Madison County Fair Association, 2025 Park Hill Drive, Highland. For the full schedule of events, visit madcofair.com

Friday, July 26, through Sunday, July 28:

▪ 2019 Heritage Days — 8 a.m. to dark Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to dark Sunday. The American Farm Heritage Museum, 1395 Museum Ave., Greenville. Featuring music, tractor pulls, flea market vendors, threshing, bailing, sawmill demonstrations, rock crushing, kiddie pedal pulls, tractors and gas engines displays, steam engines, 1-mile train rides, a Sunday car show cruise and much more. Admission: $7 per person per day. Children under 12 free. Three-day armband is $10 per person. facebook.com/events/304002240280720

▪ Hard Road Theatre presents “Mamma Mia!” — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Highland Middle School, 2813 State Route 160, Highland. Tickets: $12 adults, $11 senior citizens and children ages 4-12. Additional performances Aug. 2-4. hardroad.org

Saturday, Aug. 3:

▪ Bobby Joe Mason Foundation Golf Tournament — Noon Shotgun start. Colonial Golf Course, 2449 US-51, Sandoval. Registration from 10 to 11 a.m. Proceeds from the tournament will be used to assist young people in the Centralia area. Fees: $65 per person or $260 per team of four. Attendance prizes, silent auction, and more. 618-533-1806 or thatsbunny@gmail.com