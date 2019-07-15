Highland bass fishing team competes in qualifier tournament

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

The Highland High School bass fishing team recently headed to the lake for a qualifier tournament.

The tournament was run Major League style where the fish are caught, then weighed and released immediately by the coach throughout the day to ensure the survival of the fish.

The eight anglers caught a total of 44 keeper bass. Evan Sutton won the event with 24 keepers for 45.04 pounds. Cole Brown placed second with six fish for 12.61 pounds.

Logan Oestringer finished third with six bass for 11.13 pounds. Tyler Woll weighed four bass for 8.21 pounds to finish in fourth place. Levi Weak caught two bass for 4.76 pounds to place fifth, and Austin Roach rounded out the field with two bass for 3.67 pounds and a sixth place finish.