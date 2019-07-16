Highland’s Marti looks forward to busy freshman year in track, cross country at Maryville University

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

At Highland High School, Kate Marti was busy in the fall with cross country and busy in the spring with track.

In about five weeks, Marti will start that routine over again in college.

Marti, a 2019 HHS graduate, is heading to Division II Maryville University to major in nursing and will run cross country in the fall and track in the spring.

For Marti, Maryville was the perfect place for taking her academic, track and cross country careers.

“I heard really good things about their nursing program and in the classroom, I’m probably a person who asks too many questions, so having the small class size there really jumped out at me,” Marti said. “I had heard from a few big colleges like Missouri State and SIU-E, but I didn’t like the fact that nobody would know me (there), and I like knowing who I’m going to school with.

“Maryville was also cool because I wasn’t planning on running in college, but Maryville is one of the D II schools I looked at and I was like, ‘well, I can also run here, too, if I wanted to.’”

Marti has been busy this summer, working and putting in a grueling five-days-a-week workout regimen in preparation for her first cross country and track seasons at Maryville.

“I’ve been doing a lot of distance runs and I do leg workouts, ab workouts, and then I’ve been doing upper body work too,” Marti said. “Then I will also bike and swim sometimes and I will also work out with the (Highland) high school team when they do their ‘track workout Sundays,’ and I try to change it (the routine) up so I’m not always doing the same thing.”

The cross country and track coaches at Maryville also have given Marti a workout program, but those have been confusing to do at times. In turn, Marti has kept in touch with her future teammates and shared workout plans to be on the same page for this fall and next spring.

Highland girls cross country and track coach Doug Bradley said he feels Marti can make a positive contribution in both sports as a freshman.

“In cross country, I think she will be fairly competitive for a spot provided that she stays healthy,” Bradley said. “In track, I think she will certainly have lots of opportunities given that she is a middle distance runner, and it will be interesting to see.”

Marti is the second Highland grad to attend Maryville and run track and cross country. Erin Weiss, who assisted the Lady Bulldogs girls track team with the weight events this spring, had a successful tenure at Maryville between 2012-16.

“Highland has sent someone to Maryville and had some success and I would hope Kate could duplicate that,” Bradley said.

As she begins her final summer preparations for her freshman year, Marti has some specific goals for 2019-20.

“I hope to make some new friends on the team and hopefully make varsity (for cross country),” Marti said. “Also, I would like to get back to my freshman year time I was running in high school when was running the 800 (meters). In the 800, I ran a 2:23 which I wasn’t that far off of it this year because, in one of our 4x800 (relays), I ran a 2:25, but it would just be nice to say I did it again.”