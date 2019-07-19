Highland Around Town, July 24 edition

Highland Muny Band performs on the square Rodney Washburn directs the Highland Muny Band, which performs every Friday night on the square during the summer. Rodney Washburn has directed the band for more than two decades. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rodney Washburn directs the Highland Muny Band, which performs every Friday night on the square during the summer. Rodney Washburn has directed the band for more than two decades.

Noon Wednesday, July 24, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Highland News Leader Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Wednesday, July 24:

▪ Lory Theater Free Summer Movie Series: ‘Lego Batman’ — 10 a.m. The Lory Theater, 810 Main St., Highland. Doors open at 9 a.m. First-come, first-served. Concessions available for purchase. 618-882-4977 or thelorytheater.com

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 4-7 p.m. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

Thursday, July 25:

▪ Miracle Treat Day — All day at participating DQ locations. During this fundraiser, $1 from every Blizzard treat sold will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which raises funds and awareness for 170 children’s hospitals across the U.S and Canada. miracletreatday.com

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 8-11 a.m. Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Madison County Mass Transit District Board of Trustees Meeting — 9 a.m. Transit Facility, One Transit Way, Granite City. Meetings held the last Thursday of each month. mct.org

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Highland Garden Club — 7 p.m. Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Program: African Violets, Beauty at Your Fingertips, presented by Martha Nox from St. Louis African Violet Society. Visitors always welcome.

▪ Music in the Park Concert Series: George Portz & The Friends of Bluegrass — 7-9 p.m. Red Hawk Park, 1200 Grafton Hills Drive, Grafton. Free concert. Bring lawn chairs and/or a blanket. Coolers and outside food are allowed. Playground available for kids. Rain date: Aug. 15. facebook.com/events/2329347667389023

Friday, July 26:

▪ Movie Matinees and a Craft — 1-2:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. In the Youth Room, an afternoon movie matinee and take home a craft. Popcorn or popsicles will be provided. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Wine, Appetizers & Entertainment at Poppy’s — 4-7 p.m. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Relax with friends and enjoy live music, wine and appetizers. Cost: $10 per person. No reservations needed.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ Special Olympics Fundraiser: Tip-A-Cop — 4-11 p.m. Texas Roadhouse, 6640 Edwardsville Crossing Drive, Edwardsville. Edwardsville Police Department employees will be on hand to greet customers throughout the evening, and Texas Roadhouse will donate 10% of their food sales to the Illinois Special Olympics.

▪ Highland Muny Band: 2019 Summer Concert Series — 8 p.m. Downtown Square, 948 Main St., Highland. Bring lawn chairs. highlandmunyband.wixsite.com/muny-home

Friday, July 26, through Sunday, July 28:

▪ 2019 Heritage Days — 8 a.m. to dark Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to dark Sunday. The American Farm Heritage Museum, 1395 Museum Ave., Greenville. Featuring music, tractor pulls, flea market vendors, threshing, bailing, sawmill demonstrations, rock crushing, kiddie pedal pulls, tractors and gas engines displays, steam engines, 1-mile train rides, a Sunday car show cruise and much more. Admission: $7 per person per day. Children under 12 free. Three-day armband is $10 per person. facebook.com/events/304002240280720

▪ Hard Road Theatre presents ‘Mamma Mia!’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Highland Middle School, 2813 State Route 160, Highland. Tickets: $12 adults, $11 senior citizens and children ages 4-12. Additional performances Aug. 2-4. hardroad.org

Saturday, July 27:

▪ Yoga in the Park — 8-9 a.m. Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville. Experience the outdoors and feel good in body, mind and soul. Free yoga class open to all levels. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and blanket to put under mat if grass is wet. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up mat. Offered by the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department. 618-692-7538 or cityofedwardsville.com

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ The Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 138 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Rain or shine. Local produce, jewelry, furniture and much more. goshenmarket.org

▪ Perpetual Motion — 7:30 p.m. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Doors open at 7 p.m. An evening of modern dance with Paula Beals, Darla Andree, Maddi Andree, Erin Lane, Rachel Brady, Emily Ashburn and student dancers. Seating is first-come, first-seated. Cash bar available. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or online at jacobyartscenter.org/tickets

Saturday, July 27, through Sunday, July 28:

▪ Collinsville Smokin on Main — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Main St., Collinsville. Join professional and backyard teams from all around the St. Louis area. There will be the top BBQ food and drink vendors from near and far, and great entertainment from local groups. facebook.com/events/864967140538950

Sunday, July 28:

▪ Central Illinois Numismatic Association Summer Coin Show — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Northfield Center I, 3210 Northfield Drive, Springfield. Includes 72 dealer tables, U.S. and foreign coins, ancient and modern coins, gold and silver bullion, state quarters, paper money. Admission: $1. Members and children under 16 get in free. 217-787-3241.

▪ St. Elizabeth’s Church Picnic — 11 a.m. St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, 120 N. Windmill St., Marine. Dinner service starts 11 a.m. Dinner tickets sold until 5:30 p.m. Family-style chicken dinner with homemade dressing and desserts. Adults $11, children ages 6-10 $5, under 5 eat free. Refreshments, country store, basket stand, raffle, bingo, attendance prizes. Rain or shine. Carry-outs available.

▪ 2019 Summer Concert Series: 3 of a Perfect Pair — 7:30-9:30 p.m. Bobby’s Frozen Custard, 2525 N. Center St., Maryville. Free concerts, weather permitting. Free admission. Bands subject to change. No alcohol, no outside food and drink. bobbysfrozencustard.com

Monday, July 29:

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. To make an appointment or for more information: 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org

Monday, July 29, through Friday, Aug. 2:

▪ Vacation Bible School: FIxer Upper — 6-8:30 p.m. Highland Hope United Methodist Church, 12846 Daiber Road, Highland. Ready for construction? Grab your tools and join Andy and his boss to discover what it takes to rebuild a house from disaster to Wow! Explore God’s restoration process. Light supper provided at 5:30 p.m. highlandhope.org

Tuesday, July 30:

▪ Centerstone Spotlight Series: Managing Your Self-Care — 5-7 p.m. Centerstone, Room 200H, 2615 Edwards St., Alton. Learn during the panel discussion what self-care looks like for children, adults, professionals and others. Free and open to the public. Register online at julyspotlightseries.eventbrite.com. 618-462-2331, ext. 1787.

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘How the West Was Won’ — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

Wednesday, July 31:

▪ Highland VFW Auxiliary Card Party — 1 p.m. Highland VFW, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Pinochle, euchre and bunco will be played. Admission is $1. Hot sandwiches and homemade pies and cakes will be available.

Thursday, Aug. 1, through Saturday, Aug. 3:

▪ Rummage/Bake Sale — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. New Baden United Methodist Church, 107 W. Hanover St., New Baden. Saturday is $5 per brown bag.

▪ Used Book Sale — 1-4 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, Ungacta Conference Center, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Admission: $2 Thursday, free Friday, $3 bargain bag Saturday.

Saturday, Aug. 3:

▪ Yoga in August — 9:30-10:30 a.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Get fit and healthy with a calming yoga session. Bring your own mat. Space is limited. Registration is required and opens July 25: 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Bobby Joe Mason Foundation Golf Tournament — Noon Shotgun start. Colonial Golf Course, 2449 US-51, Sandoval. Registration from 10 to 11 a.m. Proceeds from the tournament will be used to assist young people in the Centralia area. Fees: $65 per person or $260 per team of four. Attendance prizes, silent auction, and more. 618-533-1806 or thatsbunny@gmail.com

▪ Leaps of Love: Night at the Races — 2-10 p.m. Highland Speedway, 2020 Park St., Highland. Meet and greet with some of the drivers. Carnival games, dinner and dirt track racing. Admission is $12. All are welcome. facebook.com/events/690767794711070

Thursday, Aug. 22:

▪ Senior Citizens Tour: Missouri Botanical Garden — 9:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Depart: Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Senior citizens age 55 and older are welcome to enjoy a day touring the Missouri Botanical Garden. Fee: $45 per participant, covers transportation, garden admission and private tram tour. Lunch can be purchased onsite. Reserve a spot on this trip by Aug. 2. Call 618-692-7538 or send a check made out to Edwardsville Parks Department to 118 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville, IL 62025 and write ESCAPE on the envelope.

Saturday, Aug. 31:

▪ Benjamin Stephenson House Run, Wizards, Run 5K & 1 Mile Walk — 7 a.m. Edwardsville Township Park, 6368 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. The 5K will start at 8 a.m.; the 1 Mile Walk starts at 9 a.m. Early registration ends Wednesday, July 31. All registration closes at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. To register or for more information: stephensonhouse.org/events