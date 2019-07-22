Highland’s bass fishing team competes in qualifier tournament

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

The Highland High School bass fishing team recently traveled to Coffeen Lake for their third qualifier tournament. The tournament was once again run Major League style where the fish are caught, then weighed and released immediately by the coach throughout the day to ensure the survival of the fish.

The eight anglers caught a total of 51 keeper bass. Tyler Woll won the event with 17 keepers for 32.70 pounds. Cole Brown placed second with 14 keepers for 25.72 pounds.

Austin Roach had six keepers for 13.22 pounds to finish third, and Evan Sutton placed fourth with seven keepers for 12.22 pounds. Evan Boergerhoff caught three bass for 5.45 pounds and fifth place, while Logan Oestringer placed sixth with two bass for 4.64 pounds. Levi Weaks caught two bass for 4.31 pounds and seventh place.