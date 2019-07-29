Highland News Leader
Highland Muny Band 2019 full-time musicians
Here is the list of the 2019 full-time musicians for the Highland Muny Band. This information was taken from the band’s website, https://highlandmunyband.wixsite.com/muny-home/musicians
Director
- Rodney Washburn
Flute
- Katelyn Duncan
- Leah Erickson
- Heather Kastelein
- Maile Signorotti
- Robin Stanish
Oboe
- Rachel Washburn
Clarinet
- Karen Barker
- Pat Bringaze
- Cathrine Burge
- Emily Duncan
- Connie Galbraith
- Nathan Harris
- Mallory Klostermann
- Jamie Keys
- Brock Wilkinson
Bass Clarinet
- Bill Bojanowski
- Mia Gonzalez
- Alto Saxophone
- Josh Case
- Baylee Wetzel
Tenor Saxophone
- Robert Otis
Bari Saxophone
- Chris Uhe
French Horn
- Chuck Noud
- Amanda Penberthy
- Melissa Thomason
- Megan Washburn
Trumpet
- Tom Baker
- John Dea
- Will Fairbanks
- Buddy Ferguson
- Molly Marshall
- Allison Peery
- Anastasia Sapronova
- Madisyn Swift
- Sandy Wakefield
Trombone
- Nigel Bennett
- Matt Pellock
- Steve Pellock
- Brent Tebbe
- Justin Wheeler
Euphonium
- Noah Siegfried
- Tuba
- Greg Allen
- Kevin Frey
Percussion
- Ethan Boulanger
- Kelly Damann
- Melody Kapp
- Justin Mumford
- Chris Trimble
