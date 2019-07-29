Highland Muny Band 2019 full-time musicians

Highland News Leader The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland.

Here is the list of the 2019 full-time musicians for the Highland Muny Band. This information was taken from the band’s website, https://highlandmunyband.wixsite.com/muny-home/musicians

Director

Rodney Washburn

Flute

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Katelyn Duncan

Leah Erickson

Heather Kastelein

Maile Signorotti

Robin Stanish

Oboe

Rachel Washburn

Clarinet

Karen Barker

Pat Bringaze

Cathrine Burge

Emily Duncan

Connie Galbraith

Nathan Harris

Mallory Klostermann

Jamie Keys

Brock Wilkinson

Bass Clarinet

Bill Bojanowski

Mia Gonzalez

Alto Saxophone

Josh Case

Baylee Wetzel

Tenor Saxophone

Robert Otis

Bari Saxophone

Chris Uhe

French Horn

Chuck Noud

Amanda Penberthy

Melissa Thomason

Megan Washburn

Trumpet

Tom Baker

John Dea

Will Fairbanks

Buddy Ferguson

Molly Marshall

Allison Peery

Anastasia Sapronova

Madisyn Swift

Sandy Wakefield

Trombone

Nigel Bennett

Matt Pellock

Steve Pellock

Brent Tebbe

Justin Wheeler

Euphonium

Noah Siegfried

Tuba

Greg Allen

Kevin Frey

Percussion