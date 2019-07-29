Highland Muny Band 2019 full-time musicians

Highland News Leader

Here is the list of the 2019 full-time musicians for the Highland Muny Band. This information was taken from the band’s website, https://highlandmunyband.wixsite.com/muny-home/musicians

Director

  • Rodney Washburn

Flute

  • Katelyn Duncan
  • Leah Erickson
  • Heather Kastelein
  • Maile Signorotti
  • Robin Stanish

Oboe

  • Rachel Washburn

Clarinet

  • Karen Barker
  • Pat Bringaze
  • Cathrine Burge
  • Emily Duncan
  • Connie Galbraith
  • Nathan Harris
  • Mallory Klostermann
  • Jamie Keys
  • Brock Wilkinson

Bass Clarinet

  • Bill Bojanowski
  • Mia Gonzalez
  • Alto Saxophone
  • Josh Case
  • Baylee Wetzel

Tenor Saxophone

  • Robert Otis

Bari Saxophone

  • Chris Uhe

French Horn

  • Chuck Noud
  • Amanda Penberthy
  • Melissa Thomason
  • Megan Washburn

Trumpet

  • Tom Baker
  • John Dea
  • Will Fairbanks
  • Buddy Ferguson
  • Molly Marshall
  • Allison Peery
  • Anastasia Sapronova
  • Madisyn Swift
  • Sandy Wakefield

Trombone

  • Nigel Bennett
  • Matt Pellock
  • Steve Pellock
  • Brent Tebbe
  • Justin Wheeler

Euphonium

  • Noah Siegfried
  • Tuba
  • Greg Allen
  • Kevin Frey

Percussion

  • Ethan Boulanger
  • Kelly Damann
  • Melody Kapp
  • Justin Mumford
  • Chris Trimble
