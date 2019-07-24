Highland Around Town, July 31 edition

Highland News Leader The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland.

Noon Wednesday, July 31, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Highland News Leader Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Wednesday, July 31:

Lory Theater Free Summer Movie Series: ‘Wonder’ — 10 a.m. The Lory Theater, 810 Main St., Highland. Doors open at 9 a.m. First-come, first-served. Concessions available for purchase. 618-882-4977 or thelorytheater.com

Highland VFW Auxiliary Card Party — 1 p.m. Highland VFW, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Pinochle, euchre and bunco will be played. Admission is $1. Hot sandwiches and homemade pies and cakes will be available.

Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 4-7 p.m. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

Thursday, Aug. 1:

Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. HSHS Holy Family Hospital, 200 Healthcare Drive, Greenville. bloodcenterimpact.org

Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2-5 p.m. Jim’s Formal Wear, 804 E. Broadway, Trenton. bloodcenterimpact.org

Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. “Authenticating Family Stories: How Local Newspapers Can Give Your Family Story a Second Life,” presented by Greg Hilton. Includes search tips and strategies to mine newspapers for all they are worth to researchers, where many free newspaper databases can be found. Free and open to the public. stclair-ilgs.org or facebook.com/SCCGS

Music in the Park Concert Series: Hill Williams — 7-9 p.m. Red Hawk Park, 1200 Grafton Hills Drive, Grafton. Free concert. Bring lawn chairs and/or a blanket. Coolers and outside food are allowed. Playground available for kids. Rain date: Aug. 15. facebook.com/events/595949380814353

Thursday, Aug. 1, through Saturday, Aug. 3:

Rummage/Bake Sale — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. New Baden United Methodist Church, 107 W. Hanover St., New Baden. Saturday is $5 per brown bag.

Used Book Sale — 1-4 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, Ungacta Conference Center, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Admission: $2 Thursday, free Friday, $3 bargain bag Saturday.

Friday, Aug. 2:

Special Olympics Illinois 2019 Region J Golf — 8:45 a.m. Oak Brook Golf Course, 9157 Fruit Road, Edwardsville. Volunteers and fans are invited to support this event. soill.org/RegionJ

Friday Classic Movies — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Join the library for a classic film and refreshments. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Peanut Butter & Jam Festival — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Downtown Square, 948 Main St., Highland. Enjoy lunch in downtown Highland where you’ll find a variety of vendors with activities for children, food for purchase, entertainment and free peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and popcorn from the Highland Parks & Recreation Department. Entertainment: The Tye Dye Iguana Reptile Show

Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Wine, Appetizers & Entertainment at Poppy’s — 4-7 p.m. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Relax with friends and enjoy live music, wine and appetizers. Cost: $10 per person. No reservations needed.

Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

Troy Family Year of Fun Movie Night: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” — 6 p.m. Tri-Township Park, Pavillion 10, 410 Wickliffe St., Troy. Back-to-School Night: Vendors will give out school supplies to all children from K-8th grade. Child must be present to get school supplies. Line starts forming at 5:30 p.m. Movie starts at 8 p.m. Free hot dogs, chips and water while supplies last. Balloon animals, face paintings, bounce houses. 618-667-8769 or troycoc.com

Highland Muny Band: 2019 Summer Concert Series — 8 p.m. Downtown Square, 948 Main St., Highland. Bring lawn chairs. highlandmunyband.wixsite.com/muny-home

Friday, Aug. 2, through Saturday, Aug. 3:

Saint Andrew’s Book Fair — 5-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville. Over 20,000 used books. Organized by subject and priced to sell. CDs, DVDs and vinyl albums also available. No early sales. For information or to donate books, call 618-656-1294.

Friday, Aug. 2, through Sunday, Aug. 4:

Hard Road Theatre presents “Mamma Mia!” — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Highland Middle School, 2813 Illinois 160, Highland. Tickets: $12 adults, $11 senior citizens and children ages 4-12. hardroad.org

Saturday, Aug. 3:

Yoga in the Park — 8-9 a.m. Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville. Experience the outdoors and feel good in body, mind and soul. Free yoga class open to all levels. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and blanket to put under mat if grass is wet. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up mat. Offered by the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department. 618-692-7538 or cityofedwardsville.com

Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

The Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon 138 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Rain or shine. Local produce, jewelry, furniture and much more. goshenmarket.org

Yoga in August — 9:30-10:30 a.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Get fit and healthy with a calming yoga session. Bring your own mat. Space is limited. Registration is required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Trash or Treasure Storage Unit Auction — 10 a.m. Elm Street Storage, 1806 S. Elm, Greenville. Come check out the contents of some delinquent storage units and bid on one (or more) to see if it’s trash or treasure. 618-664-4232 or facebook.com/events/597090537364174

Third annual Home’s Best Friend Adopt-A-Thon — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Partners for Pets, 9136 Lower Marine Road, St. Jacob. Enjoy food, music and the opportunity to take home a fuzzy friend at reduced adoption rates. brownrealtors.com/homesbestfriend or facebook.com/events/313928656169627

Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Rock Church, 515 Airport Road, Centralia. bloodcenterimpact.org

Bobby Joe Mason Foundation Golf Tournament — Noon shotgun start. Colonial Golf Course, 2449 US-51, Sandoval. Registration from 10 to 11 a.m. Proceeds from the tournament will be used to assist young people in the Centralia area. Fees: $65 per person or $260 per team of four. Attendance prizes, silent auction, and more. 618-533-1806 or thatsbunny@gmail.com

Leaps of Love: Night at the Races — 2-10 p.m. Highland Speedway, 2020 Park St., Highland. Meet and greet with some of the drivers. Carnival games, dinner and dirt track racing. Admission is $12. All are welcome. facebook.com/events/690767794711070

Sunday, Aug. 4:

2019 Summer Concert Series: Shotgun Creek — 7:30-9:30 p.m. Bobby’s Frozen Custard, 2525 N. Center St., Maryville. Free concerts, weather permitting. Free admission. Bands subject to change. No alcohol, no outside food and drink. bobbysfrozencustard.com

Tuesday, Aug. 6:

Identity Theft Workshop — 6-7 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Learn how to identify potential scams/fraud, protect yourself against identity theft, and address some concerns about being a victim of identity theft. Understand the importance of securing your personal information. Registration is required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Wednesday, Aug. 7:

Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. St. Joseph’s Hospital, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. bloodcenterimpact.org

Thursday, Aug. 8:

Youth & Media: A Workshop for Parents — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Introductory session: Cultivating Healthy Self-Worth in a Digital Age. Learn to be your child’s trusted guide. Equip your child to be media resilient, create a family media plan and start to advocate for youth. If this class is well-received, the rest of the workshop will be scheduled in the upcoming months. Registration is required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Thursday, Aug. 22:

Senior Citizens Tour: Missouri Botanical Garden — 9:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Depart: Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Senior citizens age 55 and older are welcome to enjoy a day touring the Missouri Botanical Garden. Fee: $45 per participant, covers transportation, garden admission and private tram tour. Lunch can be purchased onsite. Reserve a spot on this trip by Aug. 2. Call 618-692-7538 or send a check made out to Edwardsville Parks Department to 118 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville, IL 62025 and write ESCAPE on the envelope.

Saturday, Aug. 31:

Benjamin Stephenson House Run, Wizards, Run 5K & 1 Mile Walk — 7 a.m. Edwardsville Township Park, 6368 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. The 5K will start at 8 a.m.; the 1 mile walk starts at 9 a.m. Early registration ends Wednesday, July 31. All registration closes at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. To register or for more information: stephensonhouse.org/events