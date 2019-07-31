No-hitters by Highland Legion pitchers Dickman, Frahm make special moments for Post 439

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

Amid Highland’s successful run to the 5th Division Tournament this summer, two special happenings made the 2019 season a little more gratifying for Post 439 pitchers Jonathan Dickman and Griffin Frahm.

In June, Dickman threw a no-hitter against New Athens and in July, Frahm tossed a no-hit game against Mt. Vernon.

“Jonathan and Griffin won some big games for us this year, but both of them pitching no-hitters in the same season, that is pretty special,” Highland manager Harry Painter said.

In Painter’s 12 years as Highland manager, this was the first campaign two pitchers have tossed no-hitters in the same season.

Dickman’s special night came June 27 at Optimist Field in Highland as he rolled in a 10-0, 5-inning, no-hit performance against New Athens.

“I had my curveball (working) from the beginning, so that was pretty good and I had my changeup,” Dickman said of his outing that night. “I was in the game thinking I was pitching a little inefficient and then I got through the game and I’m only at 73 pitches, so it was pretty crazy.”

Dickman said he stayed balanced after the no-hitter, preferring not to make the moment about him.

“I was pumped, but I didn’t want the moment to be about me,” Dickman said. “I was just glad we got the win, and I was kind of hoping we could go back for the seventh inning but a 10-0 win was just fine.”

The no-hitter was also Dickman’s second in two seasons with Highland. He threw a perfect game June, 8, 2018, against Lincoln in the Greenville University Legion Tournament in Greenville.

“I kind of went out in that one and said why not throw a perfect game,” Dickman said. “If somebody gets on, I’m not gonna cry over it. You’ve just got to have that kind of mentality to go out and get one.”

Just a week later on July 3, Frahm went out and had his special moment of the season on the mound. Frahm turned in a gem at Mt. Vernon as he no-hit them in a 5-0 Post 439 victory.

“I just came in and just stayed focused and made sure I had my off-speed pitches (working) so I could get them out in front and roll over and maybe get a few strikeouts,” Frahm said. “I just came in focused and just wanted to do good.”

This was Frahm’s first-ever no-hitter, and it definitely boosted his confidence for the rest of the 2019 season.

“I was really excited,” Frahm said. “It was unbelievable and I was really confident and I knew if I had my off-speed stuff working, it was going to be hard as a hitter to beat me.”

For Frahm and Dickman, the best part about pitching the no-hitters was sharing that moment.

“That is unreal, it’s just awesome,” Frahm said. “Words can’t even explain that. He’s a good player.”

“From a personal standpoint, yeah me and Griff (sharing a no-hitter), that’s pretty rare, so, that’s cool,” Dickman said.