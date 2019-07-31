Highland Around Town, Aug. 7 edition

Highland News Leader The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland.

Wednesday, Aug. 7:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. St. Joseph’s Hospital, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 4-7 p.m. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

Thursday, Aug. 8:

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Madison County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Edwardsville Public Library, Meeting Room, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville. Beth McGlasson will give a presentation on the Hamilton Primary School in Otterville, Ill., founded in 1835. This school was the first free one in Illinois and first integrated school in the country. Guests are always welcome. The Society holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month except July and December.

▪ Music in the Park Concert Series: Jake Weber and the Lonesome Drifters — 7 to 9 p.m. Red Hawk Park, 1200 Grafton Hills Drive, Grafton. Free concert. Bring lawn chairs and/or a blanket. Coolers and outside food are allowed. Playground available for kids. Rain date: Aug. 15. facebook.com/events/2244147555836066

Friday, Aug. 9:

▪ Peanut Butter & Jam Festival — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Downtown Square, 948 Main St., Highland. Enjoy lunch in downtown Highland where you’ll find a variety of vendors with activities for children, food for purchase, entertainment and free peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and popcorn from the Highland Parks & Recreation Department. Entertainment: Babaloo

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Wine, Appetizers & Entertainment at Poppy’s — 4-7 p.m. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Relax with friends and enjoy live music, wine and appetizers. Cost: $10 per person. No reservations needed.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ Alton-Godfrey Ice Cream Social — 4:30-6 p.m. Old Bakery Beer, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. The Alton-Godfrey Cluster of United Congregations of the Metro-East host an Ice Cream Social to unite the communities. During this event Police Chief Jake Simmons will update the gathering on the community policing efforts in Alton. This event is free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/748956762188026

▪ Highland Muny Band: 2019 Summer Concert Series — 8 p.m. Downtown Square, 948 Main St., Highland. Bring lawn chairs. highlandmunyband.wixsite.com/muny-home

Saturday, Aug. 10:

▪ Yoga in the Park — 8-9 a.m. Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville. Experience the outdoors and feel good in body, mind and soul. Free yoga class open to all levels. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and blanket to put under mat if grass is wet. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up mat. Offered by the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department. 618-692-7538 or cityofedwardsville.com

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ The Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon 138 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Rain or shine. Local produce, jewelry, furniture and much more. goshenmarket.org

▪ Highland Arts & Crafts Open House — 1-4 p.m. Highland Arts & Crafts, 207 Suppinger Lane, Suite 200, Highland. Come in, pay $5 per project you would like to create and go home with the fun items you’ve made yourself. Food, refreshments and attendance prizes included. facebook.com/events/463066207802933

▪ Madison County Historical Society Trivia Night — 7 p.m. American Legion Hall, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Doors open 6 p.m. Cost: $20 per person, teams of up to eight players. Mulligans available at the door, three for $5 up to a maximum of 12 for $20. Silent auction, dessert dash auction, 50/50 raffle, booze basket raffle, dead or alive game. Beer and soda provided with cash bar for other drinks. No outside alcohol. Bring your own snacks. Cash prizes for top two teams. Walk-in teams welcome. To reserve a table: 618-451-2611 or madcohistory.org/trivia

Sunday, Aug. 11:

▪ Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 400 N. State St., Litchfield. Specializing in antiques, collectibles, vintage items, refurbished items. Live entertainment. visitlitchfield.com/events/litchfieldpickersmarket

▪ 2019 Summer Concert Series: The Kay Brothers — 7:30-9:30 p.m. Bobby’s Frozen Custard, 2525 N. Center St., Maryville. Free concerts, weather permitting. Free admission. Bands subject to change. No alcohol, no outside food and drink. bobbysfrozencustard.com

Monday, Aug. 12:

▪ Seminar: ‘Recreational Marijuana in the Workplace’ — 1:30 p.m. Kaskaskia College, Lifelong Learning Center, 27210 College Road, Centralia. Understand how the legalization of recreational marijuana will impact your business. This event is free, but seating is limited. Registration required: Bit.ly/scigahr

▪ Genealogy 102 — 2-3 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Beth Phillips, of the Hayner Genealogy & Local History Library, will discuss ways to search for your ancestors on the Ancestry Library Edition database. She will demonstrate location, record, and category searches, as well as share tips on using the Ancestry Learning Center and working with trees. Registration required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Tuesday, Aug. 13:

▪ Kaskaskia College Blue Devils Baseball Tryouts — 10 a.m. Kaskaskia College baseball field, 27210 College Road, Centralia. Open try-outs for prospective players. Players throughout the area are welcome to attend. Players participating must being an up-to-date physical form and insurance forms. Try-out will be two to three hours with conditioning. 618-545-3327 or mkoester@kaskaskia.edu

▪ Book Club: ‘Never Let Me Go’ by Kazuo Ishiguro — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Drop in and discover good books, good discussion and great people the second Tuesday of every month. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Wednesday, Aug. 14:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6:30 p.m. Edwardsville Knights of Columbus, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville. bloodcenterimpact.org

Friday, Aug. 16:

▪ Veterans Open Golf Classic — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Arlington Greens Golf Course, 200 Arlington Drive, Granite City. Registration 8-9:30 a.m. Shotgun start at 10 a.m. Four-person scramble open to the public. Benefits the Arlington Greens Veterans Golf League. Cost: $80 per person or $320 per team. Includes green fees and cart. Day also includes 50/50 raffle, pork steak dinner, beer, soda, water. Three flight payouts to first, second and third places. Herman Lugge 618-791-2635, herman@lugge.com or facebook.com/events/1209683689190711

Saturday, Aug. 17:

▪ Wonders of Watercolor — Noon to 1:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Artist Greta Pastorello will show you basic technical instructions before trying them on your own art piece. A simple subject will guide your creativity and inspire you to create your own little artwork. Registration required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Tuesday, Aug. 20:

▪ Community Heartsaver CPR AED American Heart Training Course — 6 p.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Sullivan Room, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. The course is free, but space is limited. Pre-registration is required. For more information, 618-651-2583 or caitlin.sullivan@hshs.org

Thursday, Aug. 22:

▪ Illinois Small Business Development Center for the Metro East at SIUE — Noon-1:30 p.m. Highland City Hall, 1115 Broadway, Highland. ‘Starting a Small Business in Illinois’ workshop. Registration fee is $10. Advanced registration is recommended. https://ilsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/31463

Saturday, Aug. 24:

▪ 17th annual Par-3 Golf Tournament and Dinner — 2 p.m. Shotgun start. Greenview Golf Course, 2801 Putter Lane, Centralia. Fried chicken dinner served at 5:30 p.m. Golf tournament includes dinner, 18 holes of golf with cart, gift bag and drinks on the course. Entry free for the four-person scramble is $60 per golfer or $240 per team. 618-545-3182 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu

Saturday, Aug. 31:

▪ Benjamin Stephenson House Run, Wizards, Run 5K & 1 Mile Walk — 7 a.m. Edwardsville Township Park, 6368 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. The 5K will start at 8 a.m.; the 1 Mile Walk starts at 9 a.m. Registration closes Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. To register or for more information: stephensonhouse.org/events