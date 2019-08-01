Virginia and Kelly Lancey August Yard of the Month winners in Highland

Highland News Leader The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland.

The August Yard of the Month award goes to Kelly and Virginia Lancey at 1809 Cypress.

The Lanceys live in a beautifully maintained, almost century old home, and Virginia’s son Kelly is the gardener of the family.

Patriotic banners and an American flag grace the front porch. Hanging baskets and potted plants are tucked in and around the patriotic décor on the porch and add a bold pop of color to the white backdrop of the home.

A rocking chair on the porch adds to the old-time charm of this home and is inviting visitors to sit and enjoy the quietness of this established neighborhood. Junipers, false cypress and boxwood in the front landscape provide year-round color.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The real surprise to this landscape comes when you walk around to the backyard — which can be seen from the alley — and see a multi-level deck overflowing with pots of colored annuals and sweet potato vines. The scene resembles something right out of a home and garden magazine.

An American flag flies from the top deck and a retractable awning can be extended when shade is needed on the lower deck. Vines climb up the handrail to the upper deck. Off to the side of the decks is a paver patio providing more seating and filled with interesting pieces holding container plantings of red and white annuals, coleus and vines. A vintage looking lawn chair and table provides a spot to sit and enjoy the view.

The landscape beauty continues around the garage with a small water feature, evergreens, hosta and red and white annuals. This landscape is a labor of love for Kelly and adds charm and beauty to the neighborhood for all to enjoy.

Yard of the Month info

If you know of someone with a beautifully well-maintained yard, please nominate them for our September Yard of the Month. Nominations for September are due by Thursday, Aug. 15, and can be submitted by calling the Highland Chamber of Commerce at 618-654-3721 or emailing Penny Korte at the chamber at penny@highlandillinois.com or by contacting any Highland Garden Club member. Please include name, address and contact information of nominees.

Yards nominated should display visual attractiveness, creativity, originality and beautification of the neighborhood. For complete rules on judging and eligibility visit the Highland Garden Club Facebook page.

Winners receive a certificate signed by the Highland Mayor, a yard sign on display for the month, a $25 gift certificate from the Highland Chamber of Commerce, and a garden stone from the Highland Garden Club. The Yard of the Month program is sponsored by the city of Highland, Highland Chamber of Commerce and the Highland Garden Club.